Wednesday is National Signing Day for the 2021 football class. Indiana is expected to add 14 signees to the roster. Follow along the live blog as TheHoosier.com will have all of the updates as each recruit makes it official throughout the day. ---

7:02 am - DJ Matthews (WR)

Matthews joins the Indiana football program as a former 4-star wideout. He is a transfer from Florida State and will be eligible to play next season.

7:04 - James Evans (P)

Evans is a punter from New Zealand. He kicked at the same academy as current IU punter Hayden Whitehead. "I think we are building a special program at Indiana and the camaraderie and brotherhood in the program is strong," Evans told TheHoosier.com. 'I think all that stems from the main philosophy of LEO (love each other)."

7:06 - Vinny Fiacable (OL)

The in-state lineman joins the Indiana program looking to add more to the IU offensive line. "I am really excited. I have always wanted to play for Indiana, so this is literally a dream come true," Fiacable told TheHoosier.com.

7:11 am - Josh Sales (OL)

Another talented offensive lineman, Josh Sales has officially joined the Indiana program. "It is surreal to see all my hard work paying off," Sales told TheHoosier.com.

7:13 am - Jaquez Smith (WR)

Jaquez Smith comes to IU after having multiple high profile offers in the SEC. He will join a very talented wide receiving class in Bloomington.

7:14 am - David Holloman (RB)

Mike Hart continues to pull talented running backs from the midwest, this time going to the state that he played college, snagging David Holloman. "I feel very blessed and fortunate to be a part of the program. And, it's extremely special," Holloman told TheHoosier.com. "I look forward to being a part of something great that's on the rise."

7:15 am - Larry Smith III (DB)

Despite Kane Wommack's departure, Larry Smith is coming to IU as another extremely talented defensive back, looking to step in as a playmaker right away.

7:15 am - Maurice Freeman (S)

Freeman is listed as an athlete but will look to play safety for the Hoosiers throughout his career. Freeman told TheHoosier.com that Wednesday felt good. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I can't believe I've come this far because two years ago, I didn't have any offers," Freeman said.

8:20 am - Trenten Howland (RB)

Trenten Howland is a running back from Illinois who will provide some depth for the Hoosiers. "It feels great. I am very grateful for being in the position that I am today. Most athletes don't get to experience what I have by being a Division 1 prospect and just knowing that I have this opportunity to sign to a big time school, it just makes me feel amazing inside knowing that I will be on that big stage and going on to that next level of football," Howland told TheHoosier.com.

8:23 am - Jordyn Williams (WR)

Williams has officially signed with the Hoosiers, another extremely talented wide receiver joining the Indiana program. "I know it is a great fit for me and I can't wait," Williams told Rivals.

8:32 am - Donaven McCulley (QB)

Indiana's next QB is officially a Hoosiers. Donaven McCulley is also Indiana's highest-rated signee in the class of 2021. “I love the way their program is run, and I feel coach Allen is a rare coach. You don’t come across a coach like him often. He’s all about caring for his players and love," McCulley told Rivals.

8:39 am - Aaron Steinfeldt (TE)

The local Bloomington tight end, Aaron Steinfeldt is officially a Hoosiers. "It's a lifelong dream of mine. Ever since I came to Bloomington, I wanted to become a Hoosier," Steinfeldt told TheHoosier.com.

8:50 am - Cooper Jones (DE)

Another in-state product, Cooper Jones, has officially joined the Indiana Hoosiers program.

10:08 am - Jordan Grier (DB)