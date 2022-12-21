Wednesday is National Signing Day for the 2023 football class. Indiana has 10 commitments from the high school class and two from the junior college ranks. There are also a handful of transfers and other prospects that are still in play for the Hoosiers. Follow along the live blog as TheHoosier.com will have all of the updates as each prospect makes it official throughout the day.

7:05 am - QB Broc Lowry

Lowry chose Indiana over offers from Iowa State, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Western Michigan, Toledo, Dartmouth, Illinois State and others. Lowry was named the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year after leading Canfield (OH) to a 14-1 record and State Championship. For his career, he finished with 368 career completions, 4,967 yards passing and 40 touchdown passes, all the most in school history.

7:19 am - TE Sam West

West chose Indiana over offers from Purdue, Iowa State, Tennessee, Rutgers, Ball State, Bowling Green, Western Michigan and others. West played quarterback for Greensburg (Ind.) throwing for 977 yards with seven touchdowns. He also ran for 917 yards on 6.4 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns this year.

7:12 am - OL William Larkins

Larkins chose Indiana over offers from Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Central Florida, East Carolina and others.

7:18 am - OL Tyler Jeffries

Jeffries chose Indiana over offers from Florida State, Oregon, Miami (FL), George Tech, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and others.

7:29 am - DB Tyrik McDaniel

McDaniel chose Indiana over offers from New Mexico State, East Carolina, Charlotte and others. He was originally committed to East Carolina before flipping his commitment to Indiana.

7:39 am - DB Amare Ferrell

Ferrell chose Indiana over offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (FL), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, Kentucky, Pitt.

8:11 am - OL Austin Barrett

Barrett chose Indiana over offers from Illinois, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Kansas, Kansas State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State and Syracuse among others.

8:16 am - K Nicolas Radicic