Lineup Watch has the best and worst combinations from Indiana's last five games.





Using the official box scores, I've compiled every lineup used over the last five games. Indiana has used 64 unique lineups and 93 total combinations in the 200 minutes of action.

Each group is assigned a plus-minus score for their time on the court.

For example, "Phinisee-Durham-Smith-TJD-Brunk (42:31) -4" reads as, the (starting) lineup combination of Phinisee-Durham-Smith-TJD-Brunk" played 42 minutes and 31 seconds together over the course of those five games. The net score in that 42:31 was minus-4.

There can be any number of causes for why a group does or does not work well together. Analyzing the combinations to dissect the forces responsible for the results is half the fun.







