Lilly King, Annie Lazor advance to 200m breaststroke final at Olympic Games

Eight women stood on the edge of the pool in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the third preliminary heat of the women's 200-meter breaststroke, awaiting the starting signal before diving into the water. Two of those eight swimmers were Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor.

When the pair of breaststrokers touched the wall at the finish, King placed first with a winning time of 2:22.10 and Lazor finished slightly behind in second, with a time of 2:22.76.

King and Lazor were in lanes next to each other during the heat, similar to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials when Lazor placed first and King second to qualify for the 200-meter breaststroke event at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

At the time, King already qualified for the Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke, but Lazor narrowly missed out on the event by placing third. But 26-year-old Lazor had another shot and, by winning the 200 meter-breaststroke, became the oldest first-time U.S. Olympian in swimming in 17 years, according to NBC Sports.

King formerly competed for IU during her collegiate swimming career and the two close friends currently train at IU under coach Ray Looze. Both swimmers even trained together in a local pond when the pandemic required pools to close.

Lazor explained in an interview that when her father unexpectedly passed away a few months before the team trials in June, King drove five hours to support her and promised her mother she would do everything it took to get Lazor on the team.

Similar to how King and Lazor qualified for the event together at the time trials before the Olympics, their times in the preliminary heat also qualified, sending the duo into separate semifinals consisting of eight swimmers each.