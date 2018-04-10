Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana used some late offense and timely hitting to defeat Indiana State 6-1 Tuesday night at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington. The Hoosiers moved to 23-6 overall on the season with the win, while the Sycamores dropped to 16-11.
Here's what stood out in IU's win:
Justin Walker shines: The freshman infielder went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, driving in the tie-breaking run int he bottom of the sixth. Overall, he has recorded an RBI in each of his last six games, and all of those contests have been starts. Walker has had at least two RBI in five of those six contests, too. The Lafayette (Ind.) Jefferson product is undoubtedly playing with a lot of confidence right now, hitting .391 (9 of 23) on the year.
Tim Herrin puts together a strong start in front of his hometown school: Herrin struck out four, allowing just two walks, two hits and one earned run in five innings. He threw strikes on 40 of his 69 pitches and was scoreless through the first four innings. The four strikeouts also tied Herrin's single-game season high, which came against none other than Indiana State when the two teams played in Terre Haute on March 28. His performance also lowered his ERA from 4.08 to 3.58 on the season.
A feel-good moment Jeremy Houston: Indiana needed some insurance runs heading into the ninth, and Houston delivered with a two-out, 2-RBI triple to right center to give Indiana a 6-1 lead. Houston had been hitless in his last 13 at-bats entering Tuesday night's contest, and ended up with his third multi-RBI game of the season.
Two-out hitting makes a difference: The Hoosiers went 5 for 12 with two outs compared to the Sycamores' 2 for 11. In fact, all six of Indiana's runs were scored with two outs. The timely scores are almost becoming routine for IU at this point.
Key Quotes
On the offense generated by Indiana's middle-infielders:
"That’s nice. I thought the hit of the game was Justin’s. That two-out hit when we were just struggling along. And the last one by Jeremy will hopefully give him a little confidence.
"The game of baseball can beat you down a bit, so I know it felt good for him to hit it in the gap."
-- IU head coach Chris Lemonis
On his two-run double in the bottom of the sixth:
"It was a 3-2 count so I kind of expected a fastball to come because they didn't want to walk me, especially being a low hitter in the order. So I was just looking to get a fastball and put it into the outfield and hopefully we can score games. That's what happened."
-- Walker
On his level of confidence right now:
"It's been since the beginning of the year, it's just now that I'm playing well and now it's just a lot more confidence. In baseball, you always have got to have confidence. That's what I try to play with every day. That's what I'm doing."
-- Walker
On junior infielder Luke Miller not playing:
"He’s day-to-day right now. If we had to play him today, I could’ve played him, but we’re just trying to get him 100 percent for the weekend."
-- Lemonis
----
