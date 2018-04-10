Indiana used some late offense and timely hitting to defeat Indiana State 6-1 Tuesday night at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington. The Hoosiers moved to 23-6 overall on the season with the win, while the Sycamores dropped to 16-11.

Here's what stood out in IU's win:

Justin Walker shines: The freshman infielder went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, driving in the tie-breaking run int he bottom of the sixth. Overall, he has recorded an RBI in each of his last six games, and all of those contests have been starts. Walker has had at least two RBI in five of those six contests, too. The Lafayette (Ind.) Jefferson product is undoubtedly playing with a lot of confidence right now, hitting .391 (9 of 23) on the year.

Tim Herrin puts together a strong start in front of his hometown school: Herrin struck out four, allowing just two walks, two hits and one earned run in five innings. He threw strikes on 40 of his 69 pitches and was scoreless through the first four innings. The four strikeouts also tied Herrin's single-game season high, which came against none other than Indiana State when the two teams played in Terre Haute on March 28. His performance also lowered his ERA from 4.08 to 3.58 on the season.

A feel-good moment Jeremy Houston: Indiana needed some insurance runs heading into the ninth, and Houston delivered with a two-out, 2-RBI triple to right center to give Indiana a 6-1 lead. Houston had been hitless in his last 13 at-bats entering Tuesday night's contest, and ended up with his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Two-out hitting makes a difference: The Hoosiers went 5 for 12 with two outs compared to the Sycamores' 2 for 11. In fact, all six of Indiana's runs were scored with two outs. The timely scores are almost becoming routine for IU at this point.