 TheHoosier - Late mistakes in a close game cost Hoosiers again
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-05 16:54:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Late mistakes in a close game cost Hoosiers again

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana came into Saturday's season finale with a chance to cement its spot in the NCAA Tournament with another resume-boosting win against No. 8 Purdue but fell 69-67 in another nail biter.

The Hoosiers fall to 18-12 (9-11) on the season and have seen their NCAA Tournament hopes all but taken away.

In a back-and-forth game all night, Indiana once again failed to make the key plays late in the game in order to come out with a win. The Hoosiers are now 3-6 on the season in games decided by five or less points.

"I'm pleased with the way we competed," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win a game in a hostel situation and this is a tough building to win in. And I thought we were very, very competitive."

