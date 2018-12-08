Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

The game featured a matchup between five-star recruits, with Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove battling Keion Brooks of La Lumiere.The game started off slow, with minimal scoring and sloppy basketball from both Center Grove and La Lumiere.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Center Grove Trojans fought hard for all 32 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome La Lumiere. The Lakers won the final game of the sixth annual FORUM Tipoff Classic, 62-48.

Jackson-Davis played well in the first half to keep the Trojans in the game. He showed off his passing ability, finding open shooters for Center Grove. For La Lumiere, Brooks flashed his athleticism and scoring ability, drilling a three from near half court with a defender in his face.

Both teams improved in the second half offensively.

The Trojans were able to get Jackson-Davis going with the pick and roll, opening the lane for him twice for monstrous dunks. He added a turnaround jumper from the post to give Center Grove a 34-31 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Lakers were able to come back and take the lead by a score of 42-39 at the end of the third quarter. Their run extended into the fourth quarter, when they scored eight unanswered point to build their lead to 11.

Jackson-Davis put a stop to the run with a baby hook shot, but it was too little too late. The Lakers finished the game on the back of Isaiah Stewart, who was an offensive force in the paint. Stewart collected multiple rebounds after his misses and cleaned up his own mess with put-back layups.

Brooks said that having Stewart back for the game will help prepare them for their upcoming schedule, which includes games against national powerhouses like Bishop Gorman and Montverde Academy.

"[The local schedule] prepares us a lot, especially this game," Brooks said.

He added that the return of Isaiah Stewart was big for the Lakers before they take on the toughest part of their schedule.

"We didn't have Isaiah a lot until today," Brooks said. "Having a big as dominant as he is, the way he's able to command double teams, he just plays so hard every single possession. It's a good tuneup to see where we are."

The loss drops Center Grove to 4-3 on the year, and takes La Lumiere to 8-0.