 TheHoosier - Kyler's Notebook: IBCA Top 100 Showcase
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-19 10:08:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kyler's Notebook: IBCA Top 100 Showcase

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The annual IBCA Top 100 Showcase took place on Saturday at Brownsburg (IN) High School. TheHoosier.com was able to get a look at numerous in-state Indiana targets.

This was the first official live period weekend in June and the Indiana staff was represented here along with other D1 programs.

Here are Kyler's top performers and some additional notes from the IBCA Top 100 Showcase in Brownsburg.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}