Kyler's Notebook: IBCA Top 100 Showcase

The annual IBCA Top 100 Showcase took place on Saturday at Brownsburg (IN) High School. TheHoosier.com was able to get a look at numerous in-state Indiana targets.

This was the first official live period weekend in June and the Indiana staff was represented here along with other D1 programs.

Here are Kyler's top performers and some additional notes from the IBCA Top 100 Showcase in Brownsburg.