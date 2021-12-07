Know Your Opponent: Wisconsin

Indiana goes on the road to Madison hoping to beat Wisconsin in their home arena for the first time since 1998.

The Hoosiers are coming off their first Big Ten win and are hoping to get the monkey off their back against a seemingly cursed road game against the Badgers. The Hoosiers have lost 19 in a row in Madison, so not letting it get to 20 would be huge for Mike Woodson's squad.

The Badgers are once again led by coach Greg Gard, who has the team off to a 7-1 start. The team won the 2021 Maui Invitational and has great momentum going into the Big Ten season.

Brad Davison is back for his fifth season and is the unquestioned leader of the team. Davison always plays with great energy and loves drawing the ire of opposing crowds, but he can put the ball in the hoop as well. He is averaging 15.9 points along with 4.5 rebounds per game. Currently 63.7 percent of his shot attempts come from three, connecting on 33.9 of them. Overall, he shoots just 40.3 percent from the field.

Davison is flanked by breakout sophomore Jonathan Davis. Davis only scored seven points per game last season but has gotten that number up to 20.1 this year. He is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring and is an unprecedented star so far this season. Davis will typically be the go-to player with the ball in his hands, as he ranks third in the Big Ten in usage rate (32.1).

The Badgers have great size in the frontcourt to go with their backcourt duo. Steven Crowl is a seven-footer who provides a presence in the paint, despite only grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game. Crowl is big but he is young, and Trayce Jackson-Davis may be able to exploit that matchup. Crowl has shown the ability to knock down outside shots, but he isn'e extremely consistent, shooting just 30.4 percent on three attempts a game.

Junior Tyler Wahl is a returning starter who brings a 6-foot-nine-inch frame to the table. He contributes 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Rounding out the starting lineup is freshman guard Chucky Hepburn, who scores 7.4 points per game.