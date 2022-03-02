Know Your Opponent: Rutgers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana seeks a key win on senior night against a Rutgers team that is fighting for an NCAA tournament bid.
Steve Pikiell is in his last season with the core group of players that have helped turn the fortunes of a previously woeful program. Rutgers is a team with loads of experience and players who know how to win in the Big Ten. However, this season has not been without its struggles for the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers sits at 16-12 and 10-8 in the Big Ten (7th place). That may not seem impressive at first glance, but they boast some of the best wins in the conference. They have wins over Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Michigan State -- proving they can beat anyone when they are at their best.
Conversely, the Scarlet Knights have some dreadful losses. They were trumped by DePaul, Lafayette, UMass, and went to overtime with Lehigh. Rutgers comes into their matchup with Indiana on a three-game losing streak and is square on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament along with the Hoosiers.
Ron Harper Jr. has established himself as one of the best wings in the Big Ten. Harper is 11th in the Big Ten in scoring (15.6 ppg) and is among the best rebounders in the league despite standing at just 6-foot-6 (6.1 rpg). His 245lbs frame makes him unique and extremely tough to defend in one-on-one situations as he can create for himself off of the dribble and also stretch the floor, shooting 38.8 percent from three.
Geo Baker (12.2 ppg) is a great player in his own right. Indiana has struggled to defend Baker in the past; he scored 19 and 20 points against the Hoosiers in last season's regular-season matchups. In those games, he did most of his damage from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of his 20 attempts from deep. This season, Baker is only knocking down 31.3 percent of his threes. Baker is another player who can create off of the bounce for himself or teammates.
Paul Mulcahy (9.1 ppg) has always been a lethal shooter, but his passing has gone up to another level this season. He is tied for first in the Big Ten in assists per game with 5.2, although his three-point percentage has dropped from last season's 39.3 percent to 35.4 percent. This is largely due to Mulcahy playing more with the ball in his hands as opposed to receiving more spot-up opportunities. Mulcahy's emergence as a lead ball handler has opened up the Rutgers' offense and he is fifth in the Big Ten with an assist rate of 32 percent.
6-foot-7 senior wing Caleb McConnell does a little bit of everything for Rutgers. He scores 6.5 points per game, grabs 5.2 rebounds per game, and dishes out 2.3 assists per game. McConnell is also tops in the Big Ten in steals by a large margin. He takes the ball away 2.3 times per game -- 0.5 more than Northwestern's Chase Audige in second place. McConnell isn't much of a shooting just 27.7 percent from deep.
The only new face in the starting lineup for Hoosier fans is 6-foot-11 center Clifford Omoruyi. Omoruyi has fit in nicely after Myles Johnson after he transferred to UCLA. He does many of the same things as Johnson -- actively rebounding (7.9 ppg) and blocking shots (1.2 ppg). He sees most of his damage on the block and off of offensive rebounds. He currently is second in the Big Ten with a 61.1 field goal percentage and third in the Big Ten in rebound percentage (16.1).
Pikiell will usually go eight or nine players deep in his rotation. 6-foot-7 forward Mawot Mag (3.2 ppg), 6-foot-6 wing Aundre Hyatt (4.5 ppg) and 6-foot-10 forward Dean Reiber (3.0 ppg) are usually the consistent three players in the rotation off the bench.
G- Geo Baker (Sr; 6-4; 195)
Season Stats: 12.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.9 apg
G - Paul Mulcahy (Jr; 6-6; 210)
Season Stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.2 apg
G - Caleb McConnell (Sr; 6-7; 195)
Season Stats: 6.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.3 apg
F - Ron Harper Jr. (Sr; 6-6; 245)
Season Stats: 15.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.8 apg
C - Clifford Omoruyi (So; 6-11; 240)
Season Stats: 11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Ball movement on offense. Indiana has largely been dependent on feeding the post and forcing the defense to choose between double-teaming Trayce Jackson-Davis or leaving him to do his work one-on-one. This has worked at times but also caused stagnation on offense.
Against Minnesota, the ball was zipping all around the court and the offense was better for it. The Hoosiers scored 84 points, their largest scoring output in Big Ten play this season. They also recorded 17 assists, which was the most assist in any conference game this season.
The switch to more movement felt like a deliberate gameplan change more so than something clicking on the court. After weeks of robotically dumping the ball into the post, the Hoosiers made almost no effort to do so and just played free-flowing basketball. It seemed as if Mike Woodson took off their leash and let the players run free.
As a result, they played an undeniably great game on offense. Will this level of ball movement persist? Judging from the results of the last game, there would be no reason not to tap into the perimeter-focused play once more.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (18-10) vs. Rutgers (16-12)
When: Wednesday, March 2nd, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana is 7-6 all-time against Rutgers
• Indiana has lost its last four games to Rutgers
• Rutgers is second in the Big Ten in scoring defense at 65.5 ppg -- 0.2 ppg more than Indiana
• Rutgers is second in the Big Ten in steals per game at 7.32
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.