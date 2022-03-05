Know Your Opponent: Purdue

Indiana heads to Mackey arena as they battle No. 8 Purdue in the final game of the season.

The Hoosiers are coming off a brutal 66-63 loss to Rutgers in which Ron Harper Jr. hit a game-winner with two seconds remaining. That loss puts Indiana's tournament hopes in major jeopardy barring a win at Purdue or a Big Ten tournament run.

Indiana's first game of the season against Purdue will always be known as the Rob Phinisee game. Phinisee dropped a career-high 20 points off the bench, including the game-winning shot as time wound down. Xavier Johnson added 18, and Michael Durr played 24 quality minutes while Trayce Jackson-Davis sat with foul trouble for most of the game.

Purdue is looking to right the ship after suffering back-to-back road losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin. Much like Indiana, Purdue lost to Wisconsin on a game-winner that came in the form of a bank shot from the hands of Chucky Hepburn.

Despite their recent struggles, Purdue is still a national championship contender and an elite offensive team. They stand at 24-6 overall and 13-6 in the Big Ten, placing them in third place behind Wisconsin and Illinois.

Jaden Ivey (17.4 ppg) is the engine that makes the Purdue offense go. Ivey began the season as a potential lottery pick and he has only cemented that status as the season has progressed. However, he does struggle with giving consistent defensive effort and can play hero ball at times. Ivey has been terrific all year but is efficiency has dipped a bit on conference play. He is shooting just 30.7 percent in conference play from three -- and 20.5 percent in the last eight games -- compared to 37.1 percent overall on the season, was Purdue's leading scorer against Indiana earlier this year with 21 points.

Co-star Trevion Williams (11.7 ppg) still comes off the bench for Matt Painter but there is no doubt he is a star. Williams is among the best big man passers in the country and has a player efficiency rating of 32.1 -- third in the Big Ten. Williams averages 3.0 assists per game with an assist rate of 33.1. Williams is also a force on the glass, holding one of the best offensive rebounding percentages in the country. He struggled against Indiana earlier this season, however, scoring just two points and turning the ball over four times.

Zach Edey (14.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg) is perhaps the biggest matchup nightmare in all of college basketball. The 7-foo-4 center is a giant of a man and is efficient as well. He shoots a NCAA best 67.5 percent from the field and is one of just four players since 1992-93 to average 14+ points, 7+ rebounds, 1+ assists and 1+ blocks in less than 20 minutes per game. Last time out, he almost immediately put Jackson-Davis in foul trouble for Indiana in their first matchup. Durr came in and did a nice job on Edey, but he still finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

What sets Purdue apart is their supporting cast. Nearly every single player can shoot the three ball at a high level and score off drives. Sasha Stefanovic (11.2 ppg) is shooting 40 percent from three and leads the team with 3.4 assists per game. His ability to punish teams for over-rotating on defense is lethal.

Eric Hunter (5.7 ppg) and Mason Gillis (6.6 ppg) round out the starting lineup with elite defense three-point shooting. Hunter has raised his play in conference games, averaging 7.3 points while shooting 54.1 percent (20-of-37) on 3s. Gillis shoots a blistering 45.2 percent from deep on the season on nearly three attempts per game.

Purdue has a former starter off the bench in Isaiah Thompson (4.8 ppg) who leads the second unit with his ball handling and shooting. Ethan Morton adds more perimeter depth off of the bench and is a terrific secondary ball handler with the second unit. Caleb Furst adds to the front court depth of Purdue and gives the Boilermakers another versatile big.