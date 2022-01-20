Know Your Opponent: Purdue

Thursday is host to the biggest home game of the season for Indiana as arch-rival and No. 4 overall Purdue comes to Assembly Hall.

Matt Painter has his Boilermakers playing at an all-time level in his 17th season as the coach in West Lafayette. Purdue is coming off a big-time double-overtime 96-88 win on the road at Illinois. They are a clear national title contender despite questionable losses at Rutgers and to Wisconsin at home.

Jaden Ivey is among the best guards in college basketball and has played himself into a top-10 NBA draft selection. Ivey is scoring a team-high 16.4 points per game and has increased his three-point percentage to 43.0 percent up from 25.8 percent last season. When Ivey gets it going, there is almost no one who can stop him from scoring. While the Boilermakers use a lot of inside-out action, Ivey is the one on the perimeter typically making plays. He can hit pull up jumpers, catch and shoot 3's and is lightning quick attacking the basket and in transition.

Purdue's other All-American candidate, Trevion Williams, is operating as a sixth man this season and is thriving. He is putting up 13.4 points as well as 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His stats are all the more impressive when one considers he is doing it in 20.7 minutes per game. Williams is still among the best big man passers in the country and is lethal when finding open shooters and cutters. He ranks 4th in the NCAA in offensive rebounding percentage (19.2) and also 4th in assist percentage (32.7). A lot of Purdue's offensive action is run through Williams on the block or high post when he is in the game.

The only reason Williams is not starting is 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Edey is a matchup nightmare just from his size alone, but his skill has increased tremendously from his freshman season. He is scoring 15.6 points per game on a ridiculous 70.7 percent efficiency -- good enough for best in the Big Ten by a long shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis is second at 60.7%). Edey ranks 2nd in NCAA with a 20.6 percent offensive rebound rate.

Sasha Stefanovic is hitting 41.7 percent of his three-pointers, the best in the Big Ten with a minimum of 100 threes attempted. The senior has always been a great shooter, but his playmaking has steadily improved each season as well. This year, he leads the team in assists with 3.8 per game, up from 2.6 per game last season.

Purdue's core four are arguably the best in the country, but their depth is equally impressive. Mason Gillis (7.2 ppg) and Isaiah Thompson (5.4 ppg) are typically the other two starters alongside and can shoot the lights out. Gillis is hitting a blistering 53.3 percent of his threes while Thompson hits 41.1 percent

Eric Hunter (3.7 ppg) and Brandon Newman (6.3 ppg) were both starters for Purdue last season that now come off the bench. Both players could easily start for most Big Ten teams but have embraced their role off the bench and provide fantastic relief for the starters.

The Boilermakers also have freshman duo Caleb Furst and Ethan Morton off the bench playing just under 20 minutes per game. Furst and Morton were both Rivals150 talents (No. 58 and No. 88 respectively) and give a burst of talent off the bench.