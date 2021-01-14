Indiana is looking for its first win against Purdue under head coach Archie Miller when facing off on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings, with five coming by double-digits.

Purdue comes into this matchup at 8-5 (3-3). It's been an up-and-down season thus far, but the physical style of play remains the same.

Led by Trevion Williams, Purdue uses a strong inside-out offense. Williams is averaging 15.0 points - 18.2 ppg in the last eight - and 9.5 rebounds per game. Williams is a load to handle in the paint at 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds. He has very good touch and agility with tremendous footwork. When teams look to double, he is a willing and good passer. He averages 2.4 assists per game and has had both a five and eight assist night this season.

On the wing, Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers and is often the recipient of a Williams pass out of a double. He is a true knockdown shooter, shooting 49.3 percent from three this season. 71 of his 85 attempts come from three, so if IU is able to run him off of the three-point line, it will find success. On the season he is averaging 10.7 points per game, but just 8.1 in Big Ten play.

Eric Hunter is another perimeter player who is someone to watch out for. He is averaging 10.3 points per game, but has been struggling as of late, averaging just 5.3 points per game in his past three games, shooting 3-of-21. He is still trying to get back to playing at a consistent level, but he had good showings against Notre Dame, Ohio State and Maryland. He also averages a team-high 3.4 assists per game.

Redshirt freshman Brandon Newman has been another terrific perimeter player for the Boilermakers this season. He is averaging 9.3 points per game and has stepped up when Hunter has struggled. Newman has scored in double-digits in four of the six conference games this season. Overall, he is shooting 40 percent from three this season.

Zach Edey enters off of the bench as a 7-foot-4 freshman. He is averaging 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and is an absolute threat around the rim, as you would imagine. He struggles to play long stretches, however, averaging 7.1 fouls and 5.2 turnovers per 40 minutes.