Know Your Opponent: Ohio State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana heads to Columbus to take on No. 22 Ohio State as they attempt to break a four-game skid.
Chris Holtmann has his squad sitting at a respectable 16-7 and 9-5 in Big Ten play (4th in the Big Ten). They are coming off of a 75-62 loss against Iowa on Saturday, leaving just one full day of preparation for their game against Indiana. Before the loss, they had won three of their last four.
Ohio State took a loss in Assembly Hall earlier this season when they battled the Hoosiers. It was perhaps Indiana's most complete outing against a ranked opponent, and they went home with a 67-51 victory. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 27 for the Hoosiers, while Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes in scoring with 13.
E.J. Liddell is the main reason for his team's success. Liddell has a case to be a First Team All-American on account of his 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. He is a force on both ends and can get his shot from any spot on the court. He can stretch the floor, connecting on 40.5 percent of his 3s on 3.7 attempts per game. However, in their first game against Indiana, Liddell shot just 3-for-12 from the field.
The aforementioned Malaki Branham is an x-factor for the Buckeyes with his scoring and defense. The former four-star recruit can blow up the scoring column and has four 20+ point games under his belt this season, including a 22-point effort against Iowa Saturday. Scoring performances such as these are why he is the second-leading scorer on the Buckeyes at 11.2 points per game. At 6-foot-5, Branham is terrific on the wing at getting his own shot. He 47 percent from the field overall and 45 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. He can get his own shot off of the dribble or be a spot up shooter to stretch the floor.
Jamari Wheeler is the point guard for this squad and leads the team in assists at 3.5 per game. The fifth-year senior and Penn State transfer is a veteran presence in the starting lineup. Defensively, Wheeler is terrific and was first in the Big Ten in steals per game in each of the last two years. This year he is fourth at 1.5 a game. Overall, his steals percentage is second in the conference at 3.2 percent. He recorded six assists but just three points in game one against Indiana.
Sharpshooter Justin Ahrens (5.9 ppg) has been recently replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Eugene Brown (3.3 ppg). The switch to Brown was likely made to add defense and athleticism into the lineup. However, Kyle Young (8.1 ppg) will often come off the bench and replace Brown as he typically plays more minutes each game. Young beings defensive versatility and toughness off of the bench. Ahrens is a career 39.4 percent three-point shooter but has made just two 3s in the last four games.
Zed Key is only 6-foot-8 but plays much bigger than that for the Buckeyes. Key is the most efficient scorer for the Buckeyes (minimum of 40 attempts) at 58.4 percent and rebounds well (5.7 rpg). He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in total rebound percentage (15.9) and is a force offensively on the block. He struggles on both ends if he extends out past the free throw line.
Ohio State has a deep bench that can make an impact every game. Meechie Johnson Jr. (5.7 ppg) can score in bunches when given the chance and Cedric Russell has come on of late, averaging 8.3 points in his last three games. Former Hoosier Joey Brunk also plays from time to time, albeit in very short spurts.
Projected Starters:
G- Jamari Wheeler (Sr; 6-1; 170)
Season Stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 apg
G - Malaki Branham (Fr; 6-5; 180)
Season Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg
G - Eugene Brown III (So; 6-6; 195)
Season Stats: 3.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg
F - E.J. Liddell (Jr; 6-7; 240)
Season Stats: 19.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.6 bpg
F - Zed Key (So; 6-8; 245)
Season Stats: 9.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Three-point shooting. Indiana's lack of shot-making from the outside lost them their last game against Wisconsin. Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated the majority of the game, but when the Badgers packed the paint in the last four minutes they had no answer. The Hoosiers scored just four points after that defensive adjustment from Greg Gard.
Xavier Johnson was dared to shoot all game long and responded with a 3-for-16 shooting performance. The team shot 5-for-18 from three and simply could not create any shots outside of their big men.
It may be time to make some lineup adjustments to favor more outside shooting. Trayce Jackson-Davis is back to playing at a high level but you don't want the ball in his hands for clutch shots. It's important to have shot-making guards on the court for those moments, and Indiana has them on the roster. Can they play at a high enough level to help overcome the team's deficiencies?
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (16-9) vs. Ohio State (16-7)
When: Monday, Feb 21st, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Columbus, OH
TV: FS1 (Brandon Gaudin and Jim Jackson)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana is 76-58 all-time against Ohio State
• Indiana won their matchup against Ohio State earlier this season 67-51
• Ohio State is second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 47.9%.
• Ohio State is third in the Big Ten in three-point percentage at 37.6%.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.