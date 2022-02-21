Know Your Opponent: Ohio State

Indiana heads to Columbus to take on No. 22 Ohio State as they attempt to break a four-game skid.

Chris Holtmann has his squad sitting at a respectable 16-7 and 9-5 in Big Ten play (4th in the Big Ten). They are coming off of a 75-62 loss against Iowa on Saturday, leaving just one full day of preparation for their game against Indiana. Before the loss, they had won three of their last four.

Ohio State took a loss in Assembly Hall earlier this season when they battled the Hoosiers. It was perhaps Indiana's most complete outing against a ranked opponent, and they went home with a 67-51 victory. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 27 for the Hoosiers, while Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes in scoring with 13.

E.J. Liddell is the main reason for his team's success. Liddell has a case to be a First Team All-American on account of his 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. He is a force on both ends and can get his shot from any spot on the court. He can stretch the floor, connecting on 40.5 percent of his 3s on 3.7 attempts per game. However, in their first game against Indiana, Liddell shot just 3-for-12 from the field.

The aforementioned Malaki Branham is an x-factor for the Buckeyes with his scoring and defense. The former four-star recruit can blow up the scoring column and has four 20+ point games under his belt this season, including a 22-point effort against Iowa Saturday. Scoring performances such as these are why he is the second-leading scorer on the Buckeyes at 11.2 points per game. At 6-foot-5, Branham is terrific on the wing at getting his own shot. He 47 percent from the field overall and 45 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. He can get his own shot off of the dribble or be a spot up shooter to stretch the floor.

Jamari Wheeler is the point guard for this squad and leads the team in assists at 3.5 per game. The fifth-year senior and Penn State transfer is a veteran presence in the starting lineup. Defensively, Wheeler is terrific and was first in the Big Ten in steals per game in each of the last two years. This year he is fourth at 1.5 a game. Overall, his steals percentage is second in the conference at 3.2 percent. He recorded six assists but just three points in game one against Indiana.

Sharpshooter Justin Ahrens (5.9 ppg) has been recently replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Eugene Brown (3.3 ppg). The switch to Brown was likely made to add defense and athleticism into the lineup. However, Kyle Young (8.1 ppg) will often come off the bench and replace Brown as he typically plays more minutes each game. Young beings defensive versatility and toughness off of the bench. Ahrens is a career 39.4 percent three-point shooter but has made just two 3s in the last four games.

Zed Key is only 6-foot-8 but plays much bigger than that for the Buckeyes. Key is the most efficient scorer for the Buckeyes (minimum of 40 attempts) at 58.4 percent and rebounds well (5.7 rpg). He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in total rebound percentage (15.9) and is a force offensively on the block. He struggles on both ends if he extends out past the free throw line.

Ohio State has a deep bench that can make an impact every game. Meechie Johnson Jr. (5.7 ppg) can score in bunches when given the chance and Cedric Russell has come on of late, averaging 8.3 points in his last three games. Former Hoosier Joey Brunk also plays from time to time, albeit in very short spurts.