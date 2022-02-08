Know Your Opponent: Northwestern

Indiana travels to Evanston, Illinois as they look for a road victory against an 11-10 Northwestern team.

Head coach Chris Collins is in his ninth season at the helm for the Wildcats, and they find themselves in a similar position to years past. The team sits at just 11-10 (4-8 Big Ten) but is dangerous when overlooked.

They have already knocked off a No. 10 Michigan State team on the road this season and are capable of challenging the conference's best teams.

One of the things that makes Northwestern so dangerous is their pass-happy style of offense. The Wildcats are second in the Big Ten in assists per game at 16.67, and that kind of ball movement can make life hard for a defense.

Chief distributor and scorer in the backcourt are junior guard Boo Buie, who dishes out 5.0 assists per game and averages 15.3 points scored as well. Buie has been a consistent player in the Big Ten since he was a freshman, but he has elevated his game to new heights. He can get his shot from anywhere on the floor and is shooting a career-high 36.8 percent from three.

Northwestern's other big-time player is senior forward Pete Nance, who has also taken the leap to stardom. Nance leads the team in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg) and is stroking it from deep. He leads the team in three-point shooting efficiency at 42.9 percent -- up from 36.4 percent last season. Overall, the offense typically runs through Nance, whether it's scoring or creating for others. He has the eighth highest usage rate in the Big Ten at 27.6, while averaging 2.8 assists per game as well.

Chase Audige missed the first seven games of the season with a hip injury, but he has since returned and is rounding into form. Audige led the team in scoring last season and is scoring 11.6 points per game this year. He has yet to get the three-point shot working, only hitting 27.4 percent of those looks so far this season.

Freshman Julian Roper III (3.7 ppg) and junior Robbie Beran (6.3 ppg) round out the starting lineup. Roper was the No. 141 recruit on the Rivals150 and Beran provides size at 6-foot-9 and experience.

Ryan Young has only started a single game this season, but the big man provides a spark off the bench for his squad. Young is very skilled and can score in the paint with a variety of post moves. He also brings good size at 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds. He averages 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this year. Sophomore guard Ty Berry is the backcourt engine off the bench -- scoring 7.3 points per game and shooting 40.7 percent from three. Ryan Greer is also a good shooter off of the bench who rounds out the rotation.