Know Your Opponent: Nebraska

Indiana begins its Big Ten schedule against a sneaky 5-3 Nebraska squad who could give them some problems.

Nebraska has been somewhat of an easy opponent compared to the rest of the Big Ten, but head coach Fred Hoiberg has built a very interesting roster in year three at the helm in Lincoln.

Hoiberg's main weapon is five-star freshman Bryce McGowens, a 6-foot-7 guard who leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. McGowen's size and shot-making make him a great isolation scorer, which the Hoosiers have really struggled defending this year.

McGowens is complimented by Alonzo Verge, who adds 15 points per game in addition to leading the team in assists with 5.9 per game. Verge has the ball in his hands a lot - leading the team with a 30.6 percent usage rate. He also has a 42.7 percent assist rate that leads the Big Ten.

Verge and McGowens combine to make one of the best backcourt duos in the Big Ten.

6-foot guard Kobe Webster comes off of the bench for Hoiberg, averaging 8.5 points per game and shooting 41.2 percent from three. He's also one of Nebraska's most efficient shooters from both two-point range and from deep.

The rest of the Nebraska starters have a great combination of size and length despite not having a true center. Lat Mayen is a long 6-foot-9 forward who can take up a lot of space on defense. Derrick Walker stands next to him at 6-foot-8 and contributes 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Walker shoots 78.6 percent from the field but rarely leaves the block.

Hoiberg has tinkered with several different players in the final starter spot. Most recently, freshman Keon Edwards has been getting the nod but is only averaging eight minutes per game. Trey McGowens was the original starter but suffered a broken foot early in the season.

In totally, 72.9 percent of Nebraska's points come from five guards.