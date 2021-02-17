Know Your Opponent: Minnesota
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana heads back home after a two-game road stint, looking to come away with a win over Minnesota.
The Gophers head into Assembly Hall looking to get back in the win column. They have lost six of the last nine games, and have yet to get a road win this season (0-7).
Minnesota is led by Marcus Carr. Carr is averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. He does everything with the ball in his hands and is either why Minnesota wins or loses. A major concern for the Gophers is his play on the road. He is averaging 12.7 points on 28.2 percent shooting overall, 22.7 percent from three and taking just 2.9 free throws per game. That is compared to nearly 23 points on 48 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 7.6 free throws a game at home.
In the middle for the Gophers is 7-footer Liam Robbins. The Drake transfer is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in his first season at the Big Ten level. He is best in the paint, but can be taken out of the game by physical play. He has a nice stroke from deep, shooting 34 percent on nearly three attempts per game. Foul trouble can be an issue, however, averaging 3.7 fouls per game and fouling out of five games this season.
Another transfer, Brandon Johnson, has been coming on strong as a power forward next to Robbins. He is your grind-it-out forward who does most of his work on the offensive glass. He ranks 10th in the conference in offensive rebounds this season. He is averaging 10.8 points per game in the last five outings, and has seven on his eight double-digit scoring games come in Big Ten play.
Gabe Kalscheur has usually been a tremendous floor spacer in the backcourt for Minnesota but has been struggling this season. A career 37 percent shooter from deep coming into this season, he has shot just 24.5 from three this year. 59 percent of his shot attempts come from the perimeter this year.
Both Gach is another transfer for the Gophers who comes off of the bench and averages 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. A lanky 6-foot-6 wing, Gach has a lot of versatility but has struggled over his lat six games, averaging just 1.6 points per game. Overall, the conference slate has been much worse for Gach as he has seen his points per game average drop from 14.7 in non-conference matchups to just 4.3 in the Big Ten.
Minnesota Projected Starters:
G - Marcus Carr (Jr; 6-2; 195)
Stats: 19.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.2 apg
G- Gabe Kalscheur (Jr; 6-4; 200)
Stats: 9.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg
G - Tre' Williams (So; 6-5; 195)
Stats: 3.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.0 apg
F - Brandon Johnson (Sr; 6-8; 220)
Stats 8.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg
C - Liam Robbins (Jr; 7-0; 235)
Stats: 12.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.6 bpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Guarding the three point line is the main thing Indiana needs to do. Minnesota is a streaky team from deep and just needs a few to fall in order to get on a roll. The Gophers shoot just 29.4 percent from three but take 42 percent of their shots from the perimeter.
Minnesota is just second - behind IU - in the Big Ten in free throws attempted per game (23.2) but connects on 75.4 percent of those. The Gophers use the free throw line as a main source of their points and that usually determines the outcome of the game. They are 10-2 this season - and 20-4 in the past two years - when taking more free throws than the opponent - just 8-20 when the opponent shoots more.
Indiana needs to come out with a sense of urgency. Slow starts have plagued IU, as it has seen a double-digit deficit within the first 5-10 minutes of the last three games.
Game Information:
Who: Minnesota (13-8; 6-8) at Indiana (11-9; 6-7)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 17 @ 9:00 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series, 103-69, with IU winning the last matchup a season ago 72-67.
• Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and shooting 70.4% in his career against the Gophers.
• Minnesota is 3-1 in games decided by five points or less this year.
• Gophers are 19-61 on the road vs Indiana, with the last win coming in Bloomington in 2012.
• Liam Robbins averages 2.62 blocks per game, which leads the Big Ten and ranks tied for 14th in the nation
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.