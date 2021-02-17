Indiana heads back home after a two-game road stint, looking to come away with a win over Minnesota.

The Gophers head into Assembly Hall looking to get back in the win column. They have lost six of the last nine games, and have yet to get a road win this season (0-7).

Minnesota is led by Marcus Carr. Carr is averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. He does everything with the ball in his hands and is either why Minnesota wins or loses. A major concern for the Gophers is his play on the road. He is averaging 12.7 points on 28.2 percent shooting overall, 22.7 percent from three and taking just 2.9 free throws per game. That is compared to nearly 23 points on 48 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and 7.6 free throws a game at home.

In the middle for the Gophers is 7-footer Liam Robbins. The Drake transfer is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in his first season at the Big Ten level. He is best in the paint, but can be taken out of the game by physical play. He has a nice stroke from deep, shooting 34 percent on nearly three attempts per game. Foul trouble can be an issue, however, averaging 3.7 fouls per game and fouling out of five games this season.

Another transfer, Brandon Johnson, has been coming on strong as a power forward next to Robbins. He is your grind-it-out forward who does most of his work on the offensive glass. He ranks 10th in the conference in offensive rebounds this season. He is averaging 10.8 points per game in the last five outings, and has seven on his eight double-digit scoring games come in Big Ten play.

Gabe Kalscheur has usually been a tremendous floor spacer in the backcourt for Minnesota but has been struggling this season. A career 37 percent shooter from deep coming into this season, he has shot just 24.5 from three this year. 59 percent of his shot attempts come from the perimeter this year.

Both Gach is another transfer for the Gophers who comes off of the bench and averages 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. A lanky 6-foot-6 wing, Gach has a lot of versatility but has struggled over his lat six games, averaging just 1.6 points per game. Overall, the conference slate has been much worse for Gach as he has seen his points per game average drop from 14.7 in non-conference matchups to just 4.3 in the Big Ten.