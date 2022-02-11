Know Your Opponent: Michigan State

Indiana hits the road again as they seek to hand No. 17 Michigan State their third straight loss.

Tom Izzo has his team back to playing at a top-25 level after an atypical 15-13 finish last season. The Spartans sit at 17-6 (8-4) and fourth in the Big Ten but have faltered the last week. They are coming off a home loss to Wisconsin and a 20-point road loss at Rutgers.

Michigan State is well-coached and is strong from the top of the roster to the bottom. They are 11th in the country in three-point shooting (38.8%), ninth in the country in blocks per game (5.8), and first in the Big Ten in three-point defense (30.0%).

The Spartans get the job done with a collective team effort. There is no standout, star player in the rotation but instead multiple reliable contributors who play well together. Their team is also massive across the board -- four of their five starters stand at 6-foot-6 or above.

Senior Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring with just 12.8 per game -- up from 7.2 per game last season. Brown is a great shooter (38.5% 3pt) and doesn't miss at the foul line. He knocks down 90.7 percent of his free throws, although he only takes 2.3 foul shots per game. He is much more perimeter oriented with 57 percent of his attempts coming from three. Brown does utilize a nice two-dribble pull-up as well, mostly in the short to deep corner. Most of his looks come off of the catch, however.

Senior center Marcus Bingham is the defensive anchor for Izzo's defense and the main engine behind their block numbers. Bingham averages 2.5 blocks per contest -- just a hair under Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis for most in the Big Ten (2.6). Bingham also scores 9.9 points per game and grabs 6.5 rebounds, but offense is secondary to defense for him. His length and athleticism will be a good match against Jackson-Davis. He currently leads the Big Ten in career defensive rating (87.0)

Max Christie is a former five-star recruit (No. 21 on the Rivals150) that is playing at a high level as a freshman (9.9 ppg). He has great size for a two-guard at 6-foot-6 and is solid across the board although he doesn't excel in one particular category. Christie plays his role but his five-star pedigree makes him dangerous. He can get to the rim with his size and athleticism but also be a dangerous catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter.

Forward Joey Hauser is in his second season as a Spartan after transferring from Marquette and is a solid contributor. He shoots it well (36.7% 3pt) and scores 7.2 points per game while adding 6.0 rebounds. Hauser is an up-and-down stretch forward with six double-digit games but also has had six games with less than three points. He is best in pick and pop situations as the screener.

Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker is the last starter to be mentioned and operates as the main distributor for Izzo's team. A former 18.8 point per game scorer, Walker has taken more of a pass-first role for his new team. He still scores 7.0 points per game but leads the team in assists with 4.4 per game. Walker is streaky at best this season and has struggled with consistent efficiency. While he shoots 54.3 percent from three, he only attempts 1.5 per game. When he shoots, he's open. He is a smaller guard and while quick, struggles against tough ball pressure and bigger guards. He can create off of the bounce but is sometimes inconsistent with his decision making, turning the ball over 2.5 times a game.

Michigan State is blessed to have a stud off the bench in forward Malik Hall. Hall is the first man off the bench and scores 10.1 points per game -- second on the roster. He grabs 4.8 rebounds per game and is lighting it up from three (53.5%), albeit on just 1.9 attempts per game.

Izzo usually goes nine deep in the rotation and uses A.J. Hoggard (6.3 ppg), Julius Marble (5.9 ppg), and Jaden Akins (3.7 ppg) as his main support pieces in addition to Hall.