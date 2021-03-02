Know Your Opponent: Michigan State
Indiana travels to Michigan State in what is essentially a play-out game for the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are on the outside looking in, so a loss to either one at this point all but seals their fate.
The Spartans come in at 13-10 and were fresh off of a three game winning streak against IU, Illinois and Ohio State to put them back in the tournament talk. A loss to Maryland over the weekend was a tough blow as it was the fourth game in eight days.
Aaron Henry has taken a step up in his development and production as a junior and leads the Spartans in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.5) and assists (3.6). The lefty wing has started to take on more of a ball dominant role without a true point guard leading the MSU offense. In the past nine games, he is averaging 18.2 points. When Henry is attacking the paint, he is difficult to defend and for Indiana he is a terrible matchup. He uses his athleticism and versatility to create in open space.
Joshua Langford is finally healthy for the Spartans but has had an up and down season. He is beginning to play at a more consistent level in the past few weeks, but is still limited offensively. He is the biggest threat in catch and shoot opportunities from the perimeter and a two dribble pull up in the mid-range. He is averaging 10 points per game.
The biggest help to Henry offensively has been the emergence of Gabe Brown. Originally coming off of the bench, he has been inserted into the starting lineup. Brown is a terrific three-point shooter and really opens up the floor for some of the slashers on the team. In the past six games is 13-of-26 from deep.
Marquette transfer Joey Hauser has been an inconsistent piece for the Spartans thus far. As a hybrid forward, he has struggled to totally fit in. He has struggled to hit consistently from deep and has tried to force the issue off of the dribble at times. He is, however, 6-of-11 in the past three games from the outside.
Rocket Watts continues to be up and down for Michigan State making the adjustment to being the full-time point guard. He struggles to be a consistent shooter, just 3-of-17 from the field in the past two games. When he's at his best, he is making plays for others and attacking the rim.
It has been a revolving door in the front court with Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham and now Julius Marble. All three are foul prone and inconsistent on the offensive end. They all make the most of their minutes on the glass and on the defensive end.
Michigan State Projected Starters:
G - Rocket Watts (So; 6-2; 185)
Stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.9 apg
G- Josh Langford (Sr; 6-5; 200)
Stats: 10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 37.7% 3pt
G - Aaron Henry (Jr; 6-6; 212)
Stats: 15.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.6 apg
F - Gabe Brown (Jr; 6-8; 210)
Stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 45.6$ 3pt
F - Julius Marble II (So; 6-8; 225)
Stats: 4.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.5 apg
Last Meeting:
Indiana dominated the first 10-15 minutes of the game, leading by double-digits for the majority of that span. Then, it was a total switch as MSU took over the game. Indiana went away from pounding it in the paint and struggled to defend both Aaron Henry and Josh Langford.
The Spartans pulled away late in a 78-71 victory, which started the downward spiral for Indiana. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a career-high 34 points for the Hoosiers and Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 27 points.
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Indiana is reeling and is struggling to put together the competitiveness needed to compete for a full 40 minutes. With the little bit of life remaining in the season, Indiana needs to come out with some sort of sense or urgency and maintain that for the entire game.
Aaron Henry went for 27 points in the first matchup and now without Armaan Franklin, the question for IU is who defends Henry. IU is either going to give up size or speed depending who it puts on Henry. It'll probably be a group effort, but could open up other opportunities for other Spartans.
Finally, IU has struggled to score around the rim as of late. Whether it is size or physical play of the defender, Indiana continues to miss opportunities in the paint that, in turn, hurts the Hoosiers' chances at staying in games. MSU doesn't have great size, but is very physical in the paint.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (12-12; 7-10) @ Michigan State (13-10; 7-10)
When: Tuesday, March 2 @ 8:00 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series, 71-56, with the Spartans winning the last matchup, 78-71.
• The last five games in the matchup have been decided by an average of 3.8 points.
• Aaron Henry is the only Division I player averaging at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
• Michigan State has been outscored by an average of 12.6 points in its last five road losses.
