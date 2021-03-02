Indiana travels to Michigan State in what is essentially a play-out game for the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are on the outside looking in, so a loss to either one at this point all but seals their fate.

The Spartans come in at 13-10 and were fresh off of a three game winning streak against IU, Illinois and Ohio State to put them back in the tournament talk. A loss to Maryland over the weekend was a tough blow as it was the fourth game in eight days.

Aaron Henry has taken a step up in his development and production as a junior and leads the Spartans in scoring (15.1), rebounding (5.5) and assists (3.6). The lefty wing has started to take on more of a ball dominant role without a true point guard leading the MSU offense. In the past nine games, he is averaging 18.2 points. When Henry is attacking the paint, he is difficult to defend and for Indiana he is a terrible matchup. He uses his athleticism and versatility to create in open space.

Joshua Langford is finally healthy for the Spartans but has had an up and down season. He is beginning to play at a more consistent level in the past few weeks, but is still limited offensively. He is the biggest threat in catch and shoot opportunities from the perimeter and a two dribble pull up in the mid-range. He is averaging 10 points per game.

The biggest help to Henry offensively has been the emergence of Gabe Brown. Originally coming off of the bench, he has been inserted into the starting lineup. Brown is a terrific three-point shooter and really opens up the floor for some of the slashers on the team. In the past six games is 13-of-26 from deep.

Marquette transfer Joey Hauser has been an inconsistent piece for the Spartans thus far. As a hybrid forward, he has struggled to totally fit in. He has struggled to hit consistently from deep and has tried to force the issue off of the dribble at times. He is, however, 6-of-11 in the past three games from the outside.

Rocket Watts continues to be up and down for Michigan State making the adjustment to being the full-time point guard. He struggles to be a consistent shooter, just 3-of-17 from the field in the past two games. When he's at his best, he is making plays for others and attacking the rim.

It has been a revolving door in the front court with Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham and now Julius Marble. All three are foul prone and inconsistent on the offensive end. They all make the most of their minutes on the glass and on the defensive end.