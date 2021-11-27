Know Your Opponent: Marshall
Indiana wraps up their easy stretch of non-conference games on Sunday against a 4-1 Marshall squad.
The Hoosiers are 5-0 and have a good shot of heading into Big Ten play undefeated. Syracuse, formerly thought to be their toughest non-conference opponent, has really struggled in the early stretch of the season. That game is on the other side of the Marshall game, however, and the Thundering Herd must not be taken lightly.
Eighth-year head coach Dan D'Antoni (younger brother of NBA coach Mike D'Antoni) has his team playing well early after a 15-7 season in 2020-2021. There is a connection between the D'Antoni brothers and Mike Woodson. Woodson was an assistant under Mike on the New York Knicks in 2011 before taking over for him as head coach in 2012.
Marshall is lead by 6-foot-5 guard Taevion Kinsey, who lead the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game. Kinsey is excellent in transition and finishing around the basket, but only shoots 16.7 percent from three.
However, Kinsey makes up for his lack of shooting by stuffing the stat sheet. He averages 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and is a solid defender.
Kinsey is flanked by three elite wingmen who make Marshall a scary matchup. First is senior forward Darius George, who averages 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Similarly to Kinsey, George is excellent in transition and around the rim but struggles with the long ball (20 percent).
Another key wing for the Herd is Obinna Anochili-Killen, who (you may be sensing a theme) is also great around the basket but a bad shooter. He does score 14.0 points, grab 8.6 rebounds, and block a whopping 6.0 shots per game. Even more impressive, Anochili-Killen does all this coming off the bench as a sixth man.
Point guard Andrew Taylor does a great job of running the show. He scores 10.6 points per game and also averages 7.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. He is especially good in pick and roll situations and distributing in transition. He has a tremendous 35.4 percentage assist rate this season.
The starting lineup is rounded out by seven-footer Goran Miladinovic, who has started all five games but only averages 9.8 minutes per contest. Mikel Beyers is the last starter, averaging 5.8 points in 17.2 minutes per game.
Marshall Projected Starters:
G - Andrew Taylor (Jr; 6-3; 188)
Season Stats: 10.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.4 apg
G - Taevion Kinsey (Sr; 6-5; 185)
Season Stats: 19.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.0 apg
F- Darius George (Sr; 6-7; 201)
Season Stats: 14.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg,
F - Mikel Beyers (Sr; 6-9, 220)
Season Stats: 5.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg,
F - Goran Miladinovic (Jr; 7-0; 235)
Season Stats: 3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
The pace of the game. Indiana has shown skill in transition, but Marshall thrives off of transition and little else. Will the Hoosiers try to control the pace and force an awful shooting Marshall team to play in the half court, or will they run with them?
Marshall is averaging 9.8 steals per game (35th in NCAA) and 9.2 blocks per game (2nd in NCAA) so Indiana will need to be effective with the ball. There are six players for Marshall who average more than one steal per game. Indiana has struggled controlling the ball and is just two games removed from a 27-turnover outing.
The Thundering Herd shoot at just a 26.2 percent clip from three and average just 6.4 made 3's per game. They shoot nearly 25 3's a game though, so if they get hot from the perimeter it could provide an extra boost of confidence to an offense that isn't all too effective shooting the ball.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (5-0) vs. Marshall (4-1)
When: Saturday, Nov. 27th, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana is 1-0 all-time against Marshall
• Marshall is second in the country in blocks per game at 9.2
• Marshall is 340th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage (26.2%)
• Indiana is 1st in the nation in defensive field goal percentage (28.4%)
