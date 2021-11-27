Know Your Opponent: Marshall

Indiana wraps up their easy stretch of non-conference games on Sunday against a 4-1 Marshall squad.

The Hoosiers are 5-0 and have a good shot of heading into Big Ten play undefeated. Syracuse, formerly thought to be their toughest non-conference opponent, has really struggled in the early stretch of the season. That game is on the other side of the Marshall game, however, and the Thundering Herd must not be taken lightly.

Eighth-year head coach Dan D'Antoni (younger brother of NBA coach Mike D'Antoni) has his team playing well early after a 15-7 season in 2020-2021. There is a connection between the D'Antoni brothers and Mike Woodson. Woodson was an assistant under Mike on the New York Knicks in 2011 before taking over for him as head coach in 2012.

Marshall is lead by 6-foot-5 guard Taevion Kinsey, who lead the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game. Kinsey is excellent in transition and finishing around the basket, but only shoots 16.7 percent from three.

However, Kinsey makes up for his lack of shooting by stuffing the stat sheet. He averages 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and is a solid defender.

Kinsey is flanked by three elite wingmen who make Marshall a scary matchup. First is senior forward Darius George, who averages 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Similarly to Kinsey, George is excellent in transition and around the rim but struggles with the long ball (20 percent).

Another key wing for the Herd is Obinna Anochili-Killen, who (you may be sensing a theme) is also great around the basket but a bad shooter. He does score 14.0 points, grab 8.6 rebounds, and block a whopping 6.0 shots per game. Even more impressive, Anochili-Killen does all this coming off the bench as a sixth man.

Point guard Andrew Taylor does a great job of running the show. He scores 10.6 points per game and also averages 7.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. He is especially good in pick and roll situations and distributing in transition. He has a tremendous 35.4 percentage assist rate this season.

The starting lineup is rounded out by seven-footer Goran Miladinovic, who has started all five games but only averages 9.8 minutes per contest. Mikel Beyers is the last starter, averaging 5.8 points in 17.2 minutes per game.