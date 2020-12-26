Know Your Opponent: Illinois
Indiana heads into its second game of the Big Ten season after a disappointing loss to Northwestern on Wednesday.
Brad Underwood leads the 6-3 Illinois Fighting Illini into its fourth conference game with a 2-1 record. Its lone conference loss is against Rutgers. The Illini return four of its five starters from a season ago.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu headlines the Illini once again after a terrific sophomore season. Dosunmu leads Illinois at 23.4 points and 5.2 assists per game and is second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. He has two 30-point games on the season.
Up front, Illinois has 7-footer Kofi Cockburn anchoring the paint. Cockburn is one of just three players in the nation to have multiple games with 80 percent shooting on 10+ made field goals this season. He is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season and has five double-doubles.
The other three players to watch are all guards; Adam Miller, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo. Miller, who was high school teammates of Dosunmu, is averaging 9.8 points and is a terrific shooter from deep. He is connecting on 37.2 percent of his threes this season. He can still create off of the bounce as well. For Frazier, the senior guard is your ideal three-and-D guard. He as turned into one of the better guard defenders in the Big Ten and is a career 37 percent three-point shooter. He is shooting 45 percent from three this season. Finally, Curbelo comes off of the bench, but ranks third on the team in scoring (10.4 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg). He is the main ball handler when in the game and a terrific playmaker off of the bounce.
Projected Illinois Starters:
G - Ayo Dosunmu (Jr; 6-5; 200)
Stats: 23.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 5.2 apg
G - Trent Frazier (Sr; 6-2; 175)
Stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg
G - Adam Miller (Fr; 6-3; 180)
Stats: 9.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 37.2% 3pt
G - Da'Monte Williams (Sr; 6-3; 215)
Stats 6.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.1 apg
C - Kofi Cockburn (So; 7-0; 285)
Stats: 17.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 1.1 bpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Indiana had a strong bounce back performance against Stanford after a lackluster effort against Texas. Much like its performance on Wednesday, with little effort, can IU have another bounce back win?
Archie Miller talked about the inability to keep the opponent in front of them one-on-one defensively against Northwestern and Illinois is led by one of the best and deepest backcourts in the country. Ayo Dosunmu, Adam Miller, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo can all shoot and make plays off of the bounce.
The Hoosiers have also struggled with its guard play, period. Al Durham and Rob Phinisee were 1-of-9 against Northwestern and have been extremely inconsistent for the majority of their careers. Khristian Lander has seen very limited minutes over the last two games - will he see more time? IU will only go as far as the guards will take them.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (5-3; 0-1) at Illinois (6-3; 2-1)
When: Saturday, Dec. 26 @ 4:00 pm ET
Where: Champaign, IL
TV: FS1 (Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Archie Miller is sitting on 199 career wins.
• The Hoosiers own the head-to-head matchup, 93-88. Illinois won the last game in the series, 67-66 last year.
• Andre Curbelo has 22 assists over the last three games, leading the Big Ten in league play at 7.3 apg.
• Illinois currently ranks 5th nationally in offensive efficiency at 116.1, per KenPom.
• Ayo Dosunmu is the only player in the NCAA averaging at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists on the season.
----
