Indiana heads into its second game of the Big Ten season after a disappointing loss to Northwestern on Wednesday.

Brad Underwood leads the 6-3 Illinois Fighting Illini into its fourth conference game with a 2-1 record. Its lone conference loss is against Rutgers. The Illini return four of its five starters from a season ago.

Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu headlines the Illini once again after a terrific sophomore season. Dosunmu leads Illinois at 23.4 points and 5.2 assists per game and is second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. He has two 30-point games on the season.

Up front, Illinois has 7-footer Kofi Cockburn anchoring the paint. Cockburn is one of just three players in the nation to have multiple games with 80 percent shooting on 10+ made field goals this season. He is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season and has five double-doubles.

The other three players to watch are all guards; Adam Miller, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo. Miller, who was high school teammates of Dosunmu, is averaging 9.8 points and is a terrific shooter from deep. He is connecting on 37.2 percent of his threes this season. He can still create off of the bounce as well. For Frazier, the senior guard is your ideal three-and-D guard. He as turned into one of the better guard defenders in the Big Ten and is a career 37 percent three-point shooter. He is shooting 45 percent from three this season. Finally, Curbelo comes off of the bench, but ranks third on the team in scoring (10.4 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg). He is the main ball handler when in the game and a terrific playmaker off of the bounce.