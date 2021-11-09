Know Your Opponent: Eastern Michigan
Indiana is set to begin the Mike Woodson era on Tuesday as the Hoosiers tip off the season in Assembly Hall against Eastern Michigan.
Eastern Michigan is coming off a 6-12 season, finishing 10th in the Mid-American Conference with a 3-11 record. The program was severely impacted by COVID-19 with 13 games either cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
Stan Heath enters as the new head coach for EMU after spending 13 seasons on staff at Kent State, Arkansas and South Florida. He also played at EMU from 1984-87.
EMU will return six players from a season ago -- headlined by guard Bryce McBride. He averaged 13.7 points per game last season and led the team with 46 assists (2.6 per game). He scored in double-digits in 14 of the 18 games.55 percent of his shot attempts last season came from three, but expect him to be more of a ball dominant player looking to attack this year with some players' exits.
Portland State transfer guard Monty Scott enters as a newcomer who will step into an expected starting spot. He led Portland State last year, averaging 13.7 points per game in 29.0 minutes of play and also had a team-best 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's a 6-foot-5 physical guard who likes to attack going downhill but will settle for jumpers. He shot just 37.6 percent from the field last season and just 31.1 percent from three on 4.1 attempts per game.
Senior Darion Spottsville slides into a more important role this season after playing a reserve role at guard last year. Noah Farrakhan is also expected to have a big role in the EMU offense after transferring in from East Carolina -- scoring 27 points in an exhibition. He can create plays with the ball, so look for him to be very ball dominant.
In the frontcourt, it is very much expected to be by committee. 7-footer Axel Okongo returns and is looking to step into that role of being a shot blocker and tough rebounder. Alongside of him will be Thomas Binelli. He missed all of last season but averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20. At 6-foot-10, he attempted 7.3 3's per game, connecting on just 31.3 percent. Derek Ballard Jr and Nate Scott will yep strengthen the frontcourt. Ballard is more of a traditional big while Scott can play out on the perimeter - providing more versatility. Colin Golson (5.1 pts, 3.2 reb) is another transfer and someone who has the skills to play the combo forward.
Eastern Michigan Projected Starters:
G - Bryce McBride (Jr; 6-2; 175)
G - Monty Scott (Sr; 6-5; 200)
G - Noah Farrakhan (Fr; 6-2; 165)
F - Thomas Binelli (Sr; 6-10; 240)
F - Axel Okongo (Sr; 7-0; 240)
Things To Watch For Indiana:
The biggest thing for Indiana is how it meshes on the court. With so many injuries this offseason, there hasn't been a ton of true scrimmage time as a team fully healthy. Mike Woodson mentioned transfer big Michael Durr (knee) and freshman guard Tamar Bates (hip) would go through practice on Monday and he would learn more after that.
IU adds wings Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart and will lean on them to bring the shooting it was missing a season ago. Kopp showed flashes of what he can bring down in the Bahamas, while Stewart struggled. However, Stewart has been much better as of late -- and played much better against Belmont in a scrimmage.
Lastly, the fans are back in Assembly Hall and get to see the Mike Woodson era get started. They should expect a much more offensively talented team, with a faster pace, although because of the injuries, it may take a bit longer to get in sync (as mentioned above).
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (0-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (0-0)
When: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. ET
Where Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin and Shon Morris)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series 4-0
• Trayce Jackson-Davis is the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten
• Indiana's four transfers have combined for 284 career games
• IU has a 74-12 record against the MAC.
• Eastern Michigan will have to replace 74.1 percent of its rebounding total (401-of-541) and 69.7 percent (883-of-1267) of the scoring production from last year's team
----
