Know Your Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Indiana is set to begin the Mike Woodson era on Tuesday as the Hoosiers tip off the season in Assembly Hall against Eastern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan is coming off a 6-12 season, finishing 10th in the Mid-American Conference with a 3-11 record. The program was severely impacted by COVID-19 with 13 games either cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.

Stan Heath enters as the new head coach for EMU after spending 13 seasons on staff at Kent State, Arkansas and South Florida. He also played at EMU from 1984-87.

EMU will return six players from a season ago -- headlined by guard Bryce McBride. He averaged 13.7 points per game last season and led the team with 46 assists (2.6 per game). He scored in double-digits in 14 of the 18 games.55 percent of his shot attempts last season came from three, but expect him to be more of a ball dominant player looking to attack this year with some players' exits.

Portland State transfer guard Monty Scott enters as a newcomer who will step into an expected starting spot. He led Portland State last year, averaging 13.7 points per game in 29.0 minutes of play and also had a team-best 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's a 6-foot-5 physical guard who likes to attack going downhill but will settle for jumpers. He shot just 37.6 percent from the field last season and just 31.1 percent from three on 4.1 attempts per game.

Senior Darion Spottsville slides into a more important role this season after playing a reserve role at guard last year. Noah Farrakhan is also expected to have a big role in the EMU offense after transferring in from East Carolina -- scoring 27 points in an exhibition. He can create plays with the ball, so look for him to be very ball dominant.

In the frontcourt, it is very much expected to be by committee. 7-footer Axel Okongo returns and is looking to step into that role of being a shot blocker and tough rebounder. Alongside of him will be Thomas Binelli. He missed all of last season but averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20. At 6-foot-10, he attempted 7.3 3's per game, connecting on just 31.3 percent. Derek Ballard Jr and Nate Scott will yep strengthen the frontcourt. Ballard is more of a traditional big while Scott can play out on the perimeter - providing more versatility. Colin Golson (5.1 pts, 3.2 reb) is another transfer and someone who has the skills to play the combo forward.