BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With Indiana football's season inching closer and closer by the day, kickoff times and TV designations were announced for the Hoosiers' first three contests of the season.

The 2024 campaign represents the first year of the Big Ten's new media deal, where a handful of games will be televised on NBC.

Indiana will begin its season with a home contest on Aug. 31 versus Florida International. Kickoff has been set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

The following week, Indiana is slated host Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sep. 6 on Big Ten Network.

The Hoosiers' first road game of the season comes in week three, as the Hoosiers travel to the west coast. Indiana will take on UCLA at 7:30 pm ET on Sep. 14. The Hoosiers' first trip to The Rose Bowl since 1968 will be televised on NBC.

