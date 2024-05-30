Kickoff times, TV designations announced for IU's first 3 games of 2024
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With Indiana football's season inching closer and closer by the day, kickoff times and TV designations were announced for the Hoosiers' first three contests of the season.
The 2024 campaign represents the first year of the Big Ten's new media deal, where a handful of games will be televised on NBC.
Indiana will begin its season with a home contest on Aug. 31 versus Florida International. Kickoff has been set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
The following week, Indiana is slated host Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sep. 6 on Big Ten Network.
The Hoosiers' first road game of the season comes in week three, as the Hoosiers travel to the west coast. Indiana will take on UCLA at 7:30 pm ET on Sep. 14. The Hoosiers' first trip to The Rose Bowl since 1968 will be televised on NBC.
Below is the full release from Indiana football.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners have announced kickoff times and networks for the first three weeks of the college football season. The times include the home debut for head coach Curt Cignetti, a Friday night contest, and the Big Ten opener at UCLA.
Cignetti will begin his Indiana tenure on Saturday, August 31, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against FIU at Memorial Stadium. The 2024 meeting will be the fourth all-time between the two programs and the first since a 38-28 Indiana victory in Miami, Florida, during the 2018 season.
The Hoosiers will square off with Western Illinois under the Friday night lights on September 6 at 7 p.m. ET for the first meeting between the two programs. This will be the seventh Friday night contest in IU history with a 4-2 overall mark in those games.
In the first Big Ten game to feature one of the four new members of the conference, UCLA and Indiana meet for the first time in the historic Rose Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Indiana will make a trip to Pasadena, California, for the first time since its 1968 Rose Bowl appearance that followed a 1967 Big Ten championship and culminated with a final ranking of No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings.
