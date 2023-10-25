If college football was a soup, Indiana would be a fork. They have been incapable of being effective in their conference this season. The season has been totally derailed at this point, and Tom Allen needs to do everything he can to get his team back on the tracks. This does not get any easier this week, though. His Hoosiers will travel to Beaver Stadium to face the No.10 ranked Nittany Lions. Penn State has been one of the best teams in the nation this year, and is still in the hunt for a trip to the College Football Playoff. After suffering a close loss to the Buckeyes last week, they will be out for blood against Indiana. There may be no realistic path for Indiana in this one, but if they wish to be competitive, this is what they need to do.

Stay within striking range

One of Indiana's biggest issues this year has been allowing big runs to their opponents. For the most part, Indiana has shown signs of productivity on both sides of the ball in every matchup, but when they have to chase a game, that productivity goes out the window. Take Louisville as an example. The Hoosiers essentially ruined their chances at winning the game from the start. They allowed an early touchdown, and Tayven Jackson subsequently threw an early interception. They snowballed, and trailed 21-0 at the half. However, it was a tale of two halves for Indiana. They scored back-to-back touchdowns, and trailed by just seven. However, their poor first half had already put the game out of reach, and they lost 21-14. Indiana has the offensive playmakers to score points, but they can only score so many points at once. If they are chasing Penn State by a wide margin, this one could be over early.

Throw the ball to Omar Cooper Jr.

I have sung the praises of Jaylin Lucas far too many times this season considering his lack of production. It is time for a new playmaker to lead this offense. That player should be Omar Cooper Jr. Cooper has made play after play this season for a struggling Indiana offense. The Indianapolis native is a true freshman who plays like a seasoned vet. Just last week, a 4th and 7 play broke down for the Hoosiers, but Cooper stayed engaged and snuck downfield into an open space. Brendan Sorsby suddenly had an outlet, and Indiana was able to convert for a long touchdown. The week prior, Cooper made a catch that would make some Olympic gymnasts feel unathletic, as he got flipped by a defender, landed directly on the crown of his helmet, and still held onto the football. Cooper has shown several times this season that he can compete with the best defensive backs the Big Ten has to offer, and when you have a young quarterback like Sorsby, you need to give him a reliable target. Cooper is the type of competitor that can awake an otherwise dormant Hoosier offense, and he needs to get the ball for the Hoosiers to have a shot at this one.

Clean up special teams