This week, Indiana finds themselves in a place few people expected them to be: in contention for a bowl game. After a surprising victory over Wisconsin last Saturday in Bloomington, there is hope once again for Hoosier football fans. For Indiana to achieve the improbable and be eligible for a bowl game at the end of the season, they will need to win all of their remaining games. This week, that means they need to beat Illinois. Illinois has been hit or miss this season. They won a close game with a talented Maryland squad, but got blown out by a Purdue team that's currently last in the Big Ten West. This means there is potential for Indiana to once again steal a win with their newfound momentum, but there are a few keys they must look to accomplish if they want that to happen.

Establish the run game early

Purdue's football program is having a difficult season so far. However, there was a break in the storm when they played Illinois, scoring a season-high 44 against the Illini. They were able to do this partially because of their running back, Tyrone Tracy. Tracy, originally a wide receiver, is a burner with great straight line speed. He took 21 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Indiana happens to have their own gadget speedster in the backfield in Jaylin Lucas. Lucas has not yet been able to generate he offensive output that many expected from him coming into this season, but if he can get going early in this one, it could be huge for the Hoosiers. A successful run game also works to allow your offense to control the clock, which we will revisit later. Further, keeping the Illinois defense on the field will wear them out and further diminish their production as the game progresses.



Aaron Casey

You may be wondering where the rest of the key is, but Aaron Casey alone is the key. 9 total tackles and a forced fumble propelled Casey to winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. When the man dawning the George Taliaferro #44 is playing his best, Indiana is a tough team to score points on. Perhaps Casey's biggest impact on the game, though, is protecting his secondary from having to make big plays. While the Hoosier defensive backs came up big with several passes defended against Wisconsin, they have been less than stellar this year. When Casey is able to stuff the run and pressure the quarterback at a high rate, it limits the impact on the game that the secondary can have. Luke Altmyer, the Illini quarterback, is still young and makes a lot of mistakes. Casey's pressure will further magnify those mistakes. He will try to force throws and the DBs will be in a better position. If Casey has a big game, the Hoosier defense will have a big game.

