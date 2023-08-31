Keys to the Game: Indiana, No. 3 Ohio State open season
One of the defining moments for Indiana football in the last decade came against Ohio State.
It wasn't a blowout.
It wasn't a come-from-behind victory.
It wasn't even a victory.
Barring the Michael Penix Jr. reach for the pylon against Penn State in 2020, arguably the biggest event for Hoosier football in recent memory was a close defeat to the Buckeyes. This should put into perspective the kind of uphill battle Indiana will face Saturday.
Ohio State comes into this season boasting one of the best rosters in the nation, and Indiana has won a combined six games in the last two seasons. However, if the Hoosiers can accomplish just a few key goals in this game, they may just have a path to a massive upset.
Give the young QB time in the pocket
Though Tom Allen has yet to announce his starting quarterback for Saturday's opener, the decision is between two redshirt freshmen.
Neither Tayven Jackson nor Brendan Sorsby have been handed a starting job in their young college careers, and if they are not protected, the game could get out of hand early.
The Indiana offensive scheme of last season incorporated a lot of plays to take pressure off of their quarterback. Screens and check down throws took up a large portion of the passing attack in the playbook. That said, Indiana also scored very few points last year, and will most likely be looking to change it up.
Ohio State may score in bunches, and if the Hoosiers can't give their quarterback time to methodically move the ball down the field, it could be a long night for Indiana fans.
Keep Buckeye receivers in check
I spent three weeks on my high school football team, and I was a kicker. I'm not saying I would be a star quarterback at Ohio State, but I could certainly win a few games as long as I had Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka catching my passes.
Harrison might just be the best all-around player in college football. Having spent the last two seasons behind guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison has somehow become a combination of all three.
Egbuka doesn't spend as much time in the news, for no reason other than the fact that he plays opposite of Harrison. Egbuka is an absolute burner. Rarely does he share a field with somebody who can compete with him in a straight-line race.
Between Harrison and Egbuka, the deep play potential is a serious threat to Indiana's success on Saturday. That said, the rest of their offense is somewhat unproven on the big stage.
Translation, if the Hoosiers can limit their touches, they may just stump the Buckeye offense.
Diversify the offensive attack
The Hoosier offense of last season was as one-dimensional as it gets. When they weren't running the ball into the teeth of opposing defenses, they were throwing short screens. This was due in large part to their lack of playmakers on offense.
Cam Camper was on his way to a stellar first season in Bloomington until he suffered a season ending injury against Rutgers in October. With Camper out, and a carousel of quarterbacks at the helm, the Hoosier offense struggled mightily.
Potentially the biggest cog in the Indiana offensive machine this year will be Jaylin Lucas. Lucas may just have been the best return specialist in the nation last year, and the expectation is that he will have a bigger role offensively.
He may not be a permanent receiver or an every-down running back, but he is a gadget player who can truly make something out of nothing. With any space, Lucas can create a big play for the Hoosiers.
If Allen is able to come up with creative ways to spread the ball around, while keeping Lucas heavily involved, they could shock the Buckeye defense.
If they accomplish all three keys to the game, they might just shock the world.
