One of the defining moments for Indiana football in the last decade came against Ohio State. It wasn't a blowout. It wasn't a come-from-behind victory. It wasn't even a victory. Barring the Michael Penix Jr. reach for the pylon against Penn State in 2020, arguably the biggest event for Hoosier football in recent memory was a close defeat to the Buckeyes. This should put into perspective the kind of uphill battle Indiana will face Saturday. Ohio State comes into this season boasting one of the best rosters in the nation, and Indiana has won a combined six games in the last two seasons. However, if the Hoosiers can accomplish just a few key goals in this game, they may just have a path to a massive upset.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

Give the young QB time in the pocket

Though Tom Allen has yet to announce his starting quarterback for Saturday's opener, the decision is between two redshirt freshmen. Neither Tayven Jackson nor Brendan Sorsby have been handed a starting job in their young college careers, and if they are not protected, the game could get out of hand early. The Indiana offensive scheme of last season incorporated a lot of plays to take pressure off of their quarterback. Screens and check down throws took up a large portion of the passing attack in the playbook. That said, Indiana also scored very few points last year, and will most likely be looking to change it up. Ohio State may score in bunches, and if the Hoosiers can't give their quarterback time to methodically move the ball down the field, it could be a long night for Indiana fans.

Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby have dueled for the starting quarterback title all offseason long.

Keep Buckeye receivers in check

I spent three weeks on my high school football team, and I was a kicker. I'm not saying I would be a star quarterback at Ohio State, but I could certainly win a few games as long as I had Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka catching my passes. Harrison might just be the best all-around player in college football. Having spent the last two seasons behind guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison has somehow become a combination of all three. Egbuka doesn't spend as much time in the news, for no reason other than the fact that he plays opposite of Harrison. Egbuka is an absolute burner. Rarely does he share a field with somebody who can compete with him in a straight-line race. Between Harrison and Egbuka, the deep play potential is a serious threat to Indiana's success on Saturday. That said, the rest of their offense is somewhat unproven on the big stage. Translation, if the Hoosiers can limit their touches, they may just stump the Buckeye offense.

Harrison Jr. is the consensus best receiver in the sport heading into this season. (Barbara Perenic, Columbus Dispatch)

Diversify the offensive attack