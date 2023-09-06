BLOOMINGTON – There was a lot to dislike about Indiana's loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Indiana looked stagnant on offense. Between their two quarterbacks, the Hoosiers threw the ball just 21 times. Worse than that, they completed just nine passes to the tune of a 43 percent completion rate. The running game seemed to be working early on, but fell flat once the defense cued into the Indiana game plan. If the Hoosiers want to right the ship against the Sycamore of Indiana State, there are a few goals they should look to accomplish.

Tom Allen on the sidelines during Indiana's week one loss to Ohio State.

Score. And do it early.

While this may seem like the most redundant statement someone can make about a football game, it carries a lot of weight in the Indiana locker room. With all of the firepower the Hoosiers trot out on offense, there has to be a sense of frustration that they were unable to find the end zone – or even sniff it – in week one against the Buckeyes. Six different Hoosier pass catchers only had one reception. Indiana needs to methodically push the ball down the field and put six points on the board early on Friday evening. Off the field, yet still in the stadium, is the student section. People often talk about the impact of the "12th man" on a football program. That is to say that the louder and more rambunctious your student section gets in college, the bigger the edge you will have over a visiting opponent. Likewise, if a student section is nearly 50% depleted by halftime, your players are not going to be as motivated to play their best. Tom Allen needs to keep fans in seats, and the best way to do that is to give them something to watch early on. Indiana scores an early touchdown, and they could run away with this game.

Get the defense off the field

Blame my common cold for this joke, but the Indiana defense is nothing to sneeze at. The Hoosier defensive unit was one of the lone bright spots Saturday afternoon. Allowing just 10 points in the first half against what should be one of the best offenses in the nation is quite the accomplishment. The Indiana defense came up big on several occasions throughout the game, but they were noticeably more lethargic in the second half. This due, in part, to how much time they spent on the field. The offense needs to draw out their possessions to give the defense a rest. Too many times on Saturday the Hoosiers tried to push the tempo offensively. This is effective when your offense is having success, but when they are not, it is hard on the defense. If Indiana can buy their defense a little more rest on the sideline, that unit will be all the more effective when they are on the field. This in turn creates more offensive opportunities. If the Hoosiers can slow themselves down on offense and stay on the field, it should benefit them in all phases of the game.



Keep the Sycamore defense honest