I have written a lot of articles this season regarding what Indiana can do to win football games, and for several weeks it has felt like no matter what, they just can't win games. However, last week they shocked a lot of people and very nearly came away with a win in Happy Valley, and now suddenly there is life in the Hoosiers. Wisconsin has not been good this season, and if the Hoosiers can focus on these few keys, they could be on their way to their first conference win of the season.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Spread the ball around on offense

From the beginning, it has been evident that Indiana has playmakers on offense; the kind of playmakers who can compete with the best the Big Ten has to offer. For Indiana to put up enough points to win this game, they need to share the wealth. Dequece Carter went off last week for a 90-yard touchdown in the firs quarter to shock to Nittany Lions. Omar Cooper got loose two weeks ago for a deep touchdown against Rutgers. Wide receiver Donaven McCulley even through a long touchdown pass to Jaylin Lucas three weeks ago on a trick play. Like I said, so many different players on the Hoosier offense are capable of big moments. Where Indiana struggles is when they try to force the ball to specific players. For example, the Hoosiers have had a dogged commitment to getting Lucas the ball in between the tackles, on in the flats on screens. When Indiana has done this, it has not been successful. That is because the defense can commit to stopping that play, as other players are not heavily involved anyway. Spreading the ball around will open up all aspects of the Hoosier offensive attack, and may just win them a football game.

Win the turnover battle

This may be a tough statement to validate, but I believe if Indiana wouldn't have turned the ball over against Penn State, they would have won that game by at least a touchdown. The muffed punt from Camden Jordan turned into seven points for Penn State. Brendan Sorsby's interception late in the first half turned an Indiana drive in scoring position into a Nittany Lion field goal. The icing on the cake came when Indiana had a chance to march down the field and tie the game, when Sorsby's fumble in the pocket turned into two points for Penn State on the safety. Not including points the Hoosiers could have scored on the drives where they turned the ball over, that's a 12 point swing. Indiana lost by nine. Winning the turnover battle translates to more than just points, though. One of the quickest ways to get fans on your side is to force a turnover. Adversely, one of the quickest ways to disengage your fanbase is to constantly turn the ball over. Few things in football are more deflating than when your team puts together a good sequence and gives the ball back to the other team. If Indiana can force more turnovers than they commit, they will be in good shape in this one.

Lead at some point