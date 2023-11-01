Keys to the Game: Indiana hosts Wisconsin
I have written a lot of articles this season regarding what Indiana can do to win football games, and for several weeks it has felt like no matter what, they just can't win games.
However, last week they shocked a lot of people and very nearly came away with a win in Happy Valley, and now suddenly there is life in the Hoosiers. Wisconsin has not been good this season, and if the Hoosiers can focus on these few keys, they could be on their way to their first conference win of the season.
Spread the ball around on offense
From the beginning, it has been evident that Indiana has playmakers on offense; the kind of playmakers who can compete with the best the Big Ten has to offer. For Indiana to put up enough points to win this game, they need to share the wealth.
Dequece Carter went off last week for a 90-yard touchdown in the firs quarter to shock to Nittany Lions. Omar Cooper got loose two weeks ago for a deep touchdown against Rutgers. Wide receiver Donaven McCulley even through a long touchdown pass to Jaylin Lucas three weeks ago on a trick play.
Like I said, so many different players on the Hoosier offense are capable of big moments.
Where Indiana struggles is when they try to force the ball to specific players. For example, the Hoosiers have had a dogged commitment to getting Lucas the ball in between the tackles, on in the flats on screens.
When Indiana has done this, it has not been successful. That is because the defense can commit to stopping that play, as other players are not heavily involved anyway. Spreading the ball around will open up all aspects of the Hoosier offensive attack, and may just win them a football game.
Win the turnover battle
This may be a tough statement to validate, but I believe if Indiana wouldn't have turned the ball over against Penn State, they would have won that game by at least a touchdown.
The muffed punt from Camden Jordan turned into seven points for Penn State. Brendan Sorsby's interception late in the first half turned an Indiana drive in scoring position into a Nittany Lion field goal. The icing on the cake came when Indiana had a chance to march down the field and tie the game, when Sorsby's fumble in the pocket turned into two points for Penn State on the safety.
Not including points the Hoosiers could have scored on the drives where they turned the ball over, that's a 12 point swing. Indiana lost by nine.
Winning the turnover battle translates to more than just points, though. One of the quickest ways to get fans on your side is to force a turnover. Adversely, one of the quickest ways to disengage your fanbase is to constantly turn the ball over.
Few things in football are more deflating than when your team puts together a good sequence and gives the ball back to the other team. If Indiana can force more turnovers than they commit, they will be in good shape in this one.
Lead at some point
This seems so redundant, but it is actually crucial to Indiana's success this weekend that they find a way to lead at some point during this contest.
Where the Hoosiers struggle is when they are chasing games, as has been the case the majority of this season. Take another look at the way the Penn State game played out down the stretch.
Indiana had an opportunity to get back into the game, and even take the lead if they wanted to get risky, but there was added pressure on that final drive because they were trailing. Sometimes pressure makes diamonds. Other times it makes tightly packed coal.
Indiana turned the ball over and lost the game.
That said, Indiana has the opportunity to create that same pressure on the Badgers this weekend. For several years the trend has been to defer the opening kickoff if you win the coin toss. If I'm the Hoosiers on Saturday, I want the ball to start the game.
A close friend of mine has described it to me like this: Would you rather punch someone in the mouth first, or get punched in the mouth first and have to respond in worse shape?
It is important for Indiana to come out early and punch Wisconsin in the mouth early and make them chase the game. Do that, and Indiana might just win a Big Ten football game.
