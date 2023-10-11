BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football finds themselves in an interesting spot heading into this matchup with the powerhouse Wolverines. Nobody really expects anything from them. The Hoosiers can play free. After having one of the worst performing offenses in the Big Ten through the first five games of the season, Indiana fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Bell was subsequently replaced by Rod Carey, formerly a quality control coach within the program, and was given the position on a full-time basis. Carey has witnessed the offensive woes for the last season and a half, and a unique perspective could benefit the Hoosiers. The Hoosiers are in for potentially their toughest matchup of the year on the road in Ann Arbor, but there are some ways for them to at least make the game more competitive. Let's discuss:

Josh Henderson scores a touchdown during last year's matchup versus Michigan in Bloomington. (Marc Lebryk)

No bad quarters

Contrary to popular belief, Indiana boasts a fairly talented roster. barring his recent struggles, Tayven Jackson has the tools to compete in this conference. If you elect to chalk those struggles up to poor play calling from Bell, you could reasonably expect him to do better under Carey. Take the Louisville game, for example. Indiana fell behind early, and by a lot. That said, Jackson showed flashes of becoming the quarterback Hoosier fans want him to be in the second half. He made good reads and more importantly, he made good throws. In fact, arguably the only thing that let Indiana down in the second half of that game was Bell's play calling. Jackson actually gave the team a chance to level the score late in the game. Inversely, against Ohio State, the Hoosiers kept it close for a while, then let the Buckeyes run away with the game in the second half. Indiana will have no margin for error against Michigan. Harbaugh's Wolverines won't take a quarter off, and if Tom Allen's Hoosiers do, they won't have a way back.

No unforced errors

This is going to be some very uncomfortable syntax so bear with me. If Indiana is going to beat Michigan, they need to make Michigan beat them. To those who are understandably confused, allow me to explain. The Hoosiers have found a number of ways to beat themselves this year. Penalties, for example, have been a huge area of concern for Indiana thus far. For a team that does not generate a ton of offensive production, it is a real gut punch when you have a positive play nullified by a penalty. This has been the case for Indiana far too many times this season. The defensive side of the ball has been far more productive, but is still guilty of too many unforced penalties. As a consequence of having a subpar secondary, the defense has committed a number of pass interference infractions that have allowed opposing offenses to move the ball with ease. Even the special teams unit has been penalized a lot this year. Jaylin Lucas is arguably the scariest player for opposing teams to kick the ball to in the country, but his returns have been brought back several times this year as a result of costly penalties. This must change for Indiana to stand a chance Saturday. Outside of penalties, unforced errors would translate to ill-advised passes from Jackson, blow coverage by the secondary, etc. Ergo, if Indiana wants to beat Michigan, they first have to ensure that they do not beat themselves.

Control possession