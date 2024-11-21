Keys to the Game: How Indiana can beat Ohio State, improve to 11-0

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

The week we've all been waiting for is here folks. It's Indiana against Ohio State and it's the biggest game for the Hoosiers this year, and possibly of all time. IU comes in at 10-0 with a chance to not only unofficially secure itself a spot in the College Football Playoff, but officially secure itself a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with a win. It certainly won't be easy, though, as IU has to defeat its toughest test yet in Ohio State, the Buckeyes coming into the matchup at 9-1 and 6-1 in Big Ten play, with its lone loss at Oregon in week seven. This slots OSU at number two in the latest CFP rankings, making this one a top-five showdown against number five Indiana. Between these Buckeyes and the Hoosiers of IU, it should be a game to remember, with stakes as high as they could possibly be. With all that being said, here are three keys that would allow Indiana to pull off the upset and defeat Ohio State for the first time since 1988.

HAVE KURTIS ROURKE SET THE TONE

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) passes the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With so much talent on the field from both Indiana and Ohio State, it's hard to choose who the spotlight will be on, but I believe it'll be shining on Kurtis Rourke in the early going. Rourke has been sensational all season, with the exception of the second half against Michigan, meaning that setting the tone against the Buckeyes will make all the difference. Rourke has thrown for 2,410 yards on the season, also throwing for 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions. These are remarkable numbers that had him in the Heisman conversation at one point and, while he isn't as involved in Heisman talks as he once was, Rourke is still the one who could give the Hoosiers a lead early on. He'll have to do this against one of the toughest defenses in the country, as OSU ranks first in points per game allowed, while ranking second in yards allowed per game and yards allowed per play. It doesn't get much easier if you look at the pass defense Rourke will be going up against, as Ohio State allows just the fifth fewest pass yards per game in the country. The Buckeyes rank fifth as well in sack percentage, meaning they are not only great at defending the pass, but getting to the passer before he can pass the ball. This should make Rourke's job difficult, but I still believe Rourke setting the tone early is a key to this game, as making it known to Ohio State, and for the millions watching, that Indiana belongs is critical for winning this game and making a statement. All this can be done if Rourke comes out of the gates like he has all season so, if Rourke can lead IU down the field for TD's in his first couple drives, IU has a real shot to pull off the upset in Columbus.

FORCE OHIO STATE TO POUND THE RUN

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs with the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) defends in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Ohio State defense is great, but so is its offense, meaning that creating a solid game plan for how to deal with the Buckeyes could be the difference between an Indiana win and a loss. I'd like for the Hoosiers to put some emphasis around defending the pass, as OSU has some incredibly talented receivers, such as Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Because of this, IU should put a ton of stock into stopping this pass attack, especially because the Buckeyes rank fifth in the nation in yards per pass. This means that when they pass it, and pass it well, chunk plays are frequent, which is exactly what Indiana wants to avoid as the underdog. This is why IU should force Ohio State to not out-pass Indiana for big plays, but force it to try to out-physical the Hoosiers down in the trenches. If Indiana can force OSU to pound the run and make this a battle between IU's defensive line and the Buckeyes' offensive line, I'd like the Hoosiers' odds to have a great defensive game. IU currently ranks second in the country in rush yards allowed per play and rush yards allowed per game, meaning that if this is the part of the Indiana defense that Ohio State wants to attach, it'll be a long game for Will Howard and company. OSU does have talented backs in Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, but this front seven for Indiana led by Aidan Fisher, Jailin Walker and Mikail Kamara is elite, meaning that forcing Ohio State to pound the run, instead of airing it out, a major key for Indiana's success.

KEEP POISE AND RYTHTM IN SECOND HALF

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a touchdown during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images