Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Archie Miller's two-day team camp in Bloomington wrapped up on Sunday evening, as schools from all parts of the state - and even out-of-state - played games in Assembly Hall, Cook Hall and at Bloomington South.

TheHoosier.com has some key takeaways from the event, including evaluation notes, a sleeper prospect that emerged and more.

**Click here for the notes on our premium forum**

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.