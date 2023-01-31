Indiana heads on the road with a five-game winning streak facing a Maryland team difficult to beat at home. Maryland sits at 11-1 this year at home with its lone loss to a ranked UCLA team in the non-conference slate.

In Big Ten play, Maryland is the only unbeaten team at 5-0.

One player who hasn't been on the court for opposing teams has been Trayce Jackson-Davis who is not only playing at an All-Big Ten and Big Ten Player of the Year level, but also First-Team All-American level.

And tonight, Maryland head coach Kevin Willard knows he will have his hands full.

"Trayce Jackson-Davis, he is the best player in the country right now," Willard told reporters on Monday. "They just post him up on the block and you have to try and stop him, and nobody has figured it out and to be honest I haven't figured it out."

Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. However, his level of play has raised even more over the last month. Since January hit, he is averaging 23.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.8 blocks per game.

During Indiana's five-game winning streak, he is averaging 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 blocks per game.