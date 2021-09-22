Kenya Hunter impressed by IU's level of work ethic

"I think they bought into coach Woodson’s system defensively," Hunter remarked. "We’re going to hang our hat defensively. We’re going to hang our hat on playing at a pace where we can turn teams over and get early, quick strikes in transition. That’s how we’re going to win some games."

When asked about the Bahamas trip, Hunter told Guyton the staff was concerned about playing BC Mega because of their age, size, and skill. However, he came away very impressed with how the Hoosiers competed.

Most interestingly, he talked about the team he is coaching and how things are shaping up under Mike Woodson.

Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter recently appeared on "House of Hoosier," Field of 68's Indiana basketball podcast hosted by A.J. Guyton. Hunter talked about a manner of topics including IU football, Bloomington, and his playing career.

The Hoosiers' defensive prowess was indeed on full display against BC Mega. In the first game alone, they forced 24 turnovers and held the Serbian squad to 23 percent from beyond the arc. They followed it up by holding BC Mega to just 28 percent from the field in their second game of the trip.

Hunter singled out Trayce Jackson-Davis as the most impressive player from the offseason and the two exhibition games.

"I was really excited about how Trayce dominated on both ends," he said. "He just played harder to me. He’s had a different mentality leading up to the Bahamas and coming back. His work habits have gotten a lot better."

Hunter also praised Jackson-Davis for not being satisfied and setting the tone as the leader of the team.

"I think from some of that success that he had playing in the Bahamas has led to him being hungrier," the assistant coach observed. "I think that’s rubbed off on some of our other guys."

When asked what fans can expect from the Hoosiers this season, Hunter again pounded the drum of hard work and defense.

“[Expect] A hard-playing team," he said. "That’s what [Mike Woodson] is preaching. It’s going to be a defensive mentality built first ... Our guys are embracing it."

Indiana unofficially gets its season tipped off on October 2 for Hoosier Hysteria.