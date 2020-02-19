KenPom Preview: Minnesota
The Indiana Hoosiers will look to rebound from a disappointing loss on Wednesday night as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis. Indiana’s road woes have been well documented thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news