BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore center Kel'el Ware earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the media on Tuesday afternoon, per a release from the conference.

He was named to the conference's third team by its coaches. He is also a member of the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.

In 28 games this regular season, Ware averaged 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds a game this season on 59.9%/44.7%/62.7% splits. After transferring from Oregon last offseason and scoring 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in his first year of collegiate basketball, the former five-star accumulated 14 double-doubles – eight of them coming with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.

Ware scored in double figures in 23 of 28 contests and amassed 10+ rebounds in 15 of the 28 games he played in throughout the year. He's also blocked 52 shots (1.85 a game), recorded 14 steals and 42 assists.

A projected NBA Draft selection should he eventually decide to declare and go through the process, Ware's stock has undoubtedly risen over the second half of the season with stacking impactful performances that have directly coincided with some of the best basketball the Hoosiers have played this season.

The rest of the All-Big Ten Second Team is as follows:

- Tyson Walker, Michigan State (Coaches & Media)

- AJ Storr, Wisconsin (Coaches & Media)

- Jahmir Young, Maryland (Coaches)

- Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska (Coaches)

- Tony Perkins, Iowa (Coaches)

- Marcus Domask (Media)

- Kel'el Ware, Indiana (Media)

- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (Media)