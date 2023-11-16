Ware's 22-point, 12-rebound double-double was the second of his IU and collegiate career. Reneau's 16-point, 8-rebound addition means the Hoosiers' new frontcourt pairing were the leaders for Indiana on the evening.

"They're playing well together," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "When you talk about going against teams that got big bodies, they've got to play that way."

Reneau's ensuing lob was finished by a slam, hammered home by Ware. The play, among the bright spots of the night, sealed a victory that didn't feel comfortable until the final horn sounded – an ending margin of just nine points over visiting Wright State. Still a far ways away from where they need to be going forward as a team, the potential of the Hoosiers' sophomore bigs running together and elevating the floor and ceiling of this team were on display in equal parts Thursday night. When utilized like a well-oiled machine from the low blocks, Indiana's plateau rises.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Barreling down the floor in an advantageous numbers situation for Indiana, Malik Reneau spotted Kel'el Ware. In the final seconds of Thursday's narrow victory, almost instantaneously, the sophomore forward knew he wasn't laying this ball up on his own.

It's familiar to Indiana, especially under Woodson, for the Hoosier offense to run through the low blocks. Reneau himself caught a glimpse of it last season, a system dubbed 'buddy ball' and made popular by the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Night in and night out, the two would carve opposing defenses through their willingness to find one another from one side of the paint to the other. Indiana's offense has emphatically thrived under the usage of point forwards, primarily so due to their proficiency in the past.

Reneau remembers fondly throwing high-low entries to his former teammate and being both the assisting and benefitting half of block-to-block assists last season.

"I had a bunch of passes where I caught it high, threw the lob pass over the tip to Trayce last year, too," Reneau said. "Just keep working on that and keep trying to find my buddy."

The same is true this season, and it's ultimately one of Indiana's primary goals offensively each time out. Yet, deviation comes from the type of players Woodson is plugging and playing into this role.

In the same fashion in which Jackson-Davis would facilitate on the fastbreak, Reneau is capable of pushing the tempo in transition and throwing productive outlet passes ahead to initiate the Hoosier offense before the defense settles. But, due to his youth and the sheer level of production Jackson-Davis had with it a season ago, it's not realistic to expect the same from Reneau in the role this early on. Ware too, who's still getting acclimated to exactly what all Indiana can be for him and as a collective unit.

Physically, stylistically and otherwise, the combination of Ware and Reneau offers a separate dynamic and array of options to operate through than the previous iterations of buddy ball have.

"They're really connecting in terms of making plays for one another, high-low plays. They both are extremely good passers with the basketball," Woodson said.

"Kel'el is a big frame, very agile, can move, and just knowing that any step he gets on his defender, he's got a chance to raise up and get dang near to the top of the backboard," Reneau said. "You can throw it anywhere to him. Just knowing that he's able and got great hands when he's going up to go get the basketball, catch the ball well."

Of course, Ware has large shoes to fill in the absence of version one of buddy ball, too. But so far, the Oregon transfer says he's finding his groove as the performances begin to stack, with Woodson showing the required trust in Ware to make the right plays and be who his game allows him to be in the early stages of the season.

Labeled a breakout candidate entering the season with concerns on his motor, the start was a tad slow for his own liking. However, as he's become more comfortable on the floor, Indiana's need to find production down low has been satisfied in the form of IU's stretch big. It's so far, so good for the Hoosiers' modern-day five.

"He's doing everything we've asked him to do since he's been here, and he's rebounded the ball," Woodson said. "He's blocked shots. He's made shots on the perimeter. He's made shots down low. I just want to keep him in that space."