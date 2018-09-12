Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Accolades continue to roll in for IU freshman Romeo Langford. NCAA.com's Andy Katz tabbed the rookie guard as one of 15 freshmen nationally to watch that could make an instant impact for their teams. Langford was slotted at No. 4 in order on the list, and was one of only two to make the rankings from the Big Ten (Marcus Bingham Jr., No. 10, Michigan State).

NCAA.com's Andy Katz tabbed Romeo Langford as one of 15 freshmen nationally who can make an "instant impact". Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com