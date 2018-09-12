Katz: Romeo Langford One Of 15 Freshmen Nationally Who Can Make Impact
Accolades continue to roll in for IU freshman Romeo Langford.
NCAA.com's Andy Katz tabbed the rookie guard as one of 15 freshmen nationally to watch that could make an instant impact for their teams.
Langford was slotted at No. 4 in order on the list, and was one of only two to make the rankings from the Big Ten (Marcus Bingham Jr., No. 10, Michigan State).
He trailed only Duke's Zion Williamson, Duke's R.J. Barrett and UNC's Nassir Little on the list.
"Langford’s recruitment was an intense affair for all of Indiana’s faithful," Katz wrote. "Landing in Bloomington was a major coup for Archie Miller.
"And he could be the reason the Hoosiers are in the NCAA tournament and competing near the top of the Big Ten. The return of Juwan Morgan gives the Hoosiers an experienced, go-to player.
"Langford, though, can be a difference-maker that Indiana lacked last season."
Slotted as the No. 6 player nationally in the class of 2018, Langford was the highest rated member of IU's signing class that finished No. 7 nationally in the Rivals.com rankings.
He averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.
In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, and was also named the state's Mr. Basketball.
