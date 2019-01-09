TheHoosier.com

A new era on the defensive side of the ball is unfolding for Indiana.

Head coach Tom Allen, after also juggling defensive coordinator duties in each of his first two full seasons, has passed those responsibilities on to linebackers coach Kane Wommack. While Allen will still have input, Wommack will be in charge playcalling and the overall identity of the unit.

Already, he has an idea of what that will look like.

"The thing I really look forward to building is that swagger and a confidence in our group that, when we walk on that field, we’re 11 bad jokers who are ready to inflict our will upon our opponent," Wommack said. "I think that’s something that is really exciting about this group of players."

Wommack is eager to get started, but the actual assessment of the defensive personnel won't come until Feburary after he and the rest of the IU coaching staff wrap up travel due to recruiting obligations in January.

Still, Wommack has a good feel for what he has work to work with in one month.

Indiana's defense stands to lose five starters to graduation, including defensive tackle Mike Barwick Jr., defensive tackle Jacob Robinson, defensive end Nile Sykes, linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. and safety Jonathan Crawford. It also returns 10 true freshmen who saw the field last season: defensive end James Head Jr., defensive back Jamar Johnson, husky Cam Jones, defensive tackle Shamar Jones, safety Devon "Monster" Matthews, linebacker Micah McFadden, linebacker James Miller, defensive end Madison Norris, cornerback Reese Taylor and cornerback Jaylin Williams.

“There will be tremendous improvement with some of these guys, going from year one to year two. That’s experience talking," Wommack said. "And just seeing these guys, we’re able play these young players, because we keep the defense simple enough for young people to come in, learn it and go execute it at a high level. I think our defense allows for that.

“But then, when they get that experience, they go into year two and they’re saying, ‘Oh, I’ve seen this.’ Or ‘I know this.’ Or ‘I anticipate this a bit better.’ That’s really a big deal for us, in terms of that year one to year two transition."

Wommack also recognizes there's room for improvement for the unit as a whole.

After owning the No. 27 defense nationally in 2017, Indiana regressed to No. 83 nationally in 2018. Within the Big Ten, the Hoosiers went from having the No. 9 run defense and No. 3 pass defense to No. 10 in both categories.

Part of that could be attributed to being the nation's 19th-youngest team last year, but even so, Wommack knows his group has greater potential than what it showed.

Now the work begins to mold the defense into his image.

"We make no bones about it, the end of the season left a bad taste in our mouths," Wommack said. "I think that we all know that we’re capable of a whole lot more and we’re excited to begin the work in that."