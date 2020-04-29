Justin Smith enters name in NBA Draft
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
According to reports, Justin Smith is testing the waters and entered his name in the NBA Draft.
Smith is one of 205 early entrants. The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw their name to retain the remaining college eligibility is June 3 while the NBA has a final deadline of June 15, more noted for International players. The deadline to announce their entry into the draft process was Sunday at 11:59 pm.
Smith led the Hoosiers in minutes last year at 30.4 per game while averaging 10.4 points, third on the team, and 5.2 rebounds per game, tied for second.
Following a move to the wing, Smith looked more comfortable on the floor. Changing his mindset from scoring to doing whatever it took to win, led him to having a very successful season thus becoming a crucial piece leading into next year.
This is the second straight year for Smith to enter his name in the draft process. Doing so as a sophomore, the 6-foot-7 forward received the feedback he needed and returned to school to have his best year to date.
A number of pre-draft scouting and evaluation events have already been cancelled or in danger of following suit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, teams are not allowed to bring in any prospects for workouts and are limited on certain viewings of film. It is unclear if the withdrawal date or the NBA Draft, June 25th, will be moved to a later date.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.