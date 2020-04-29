According to reports, Justin Smith is testing the waters and entered his name in the NBA Draft. Smith is one of 205 early entrants. The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw their name to retain the remaining college eligibility is June 3 while the NBA has a final deadline of June 15, more noted for International players. The deadline to announce their entry into the draft process was Sunday at 11:59 pm.

Smith led the Hoosiers in minutes last year at 30.4 per game while averaging 10.4 points, third on the team, and 5.2 rebounds per game, tied for second. Following a move to the wing, Smith looked more comfortable on the floor. Changing his mindset from scoring to doing whatever it took to win, led him to having a very successful season thus becoming a crucial piece leading into next year. This is the second straight year for Smith to enter his name in the draft process. Doing so as a sophomore, the 6-foot-7 forward received the feedback he needed and returned to school to have his best year to date.