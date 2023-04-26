Tom Allen's Indiana football program welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday afternoon.

Per a program spokesman, running back Sampson James has been admitted back to IU and will join the football program as a walk-on.

Originally a four-star recruit out of Avon High School, James flipped commitment from Ohio State to Indiana. James then played a role in the Indiana backfield during the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the Hoosiers, but entered the transfer portal after the two seasons.

James then committed to in-state rival Purdue in August of 2021, but did log any action in the 2021 season after a failing to earn a waiver to play. Although slated to make waves in the Boilermaker backfield ahead of the 2022 season, James missed multiple practices due to personal matters, per Boiler Upload.

Re-entering the portal in July of 2022, James has finally found a home back where he started at Indiana.