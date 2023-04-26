JUST IN: Running back Sampson James back with Indiana as a walk-on
Tom Allen's Indiana football program welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday afternoon.
Per a program spokesman, running back Sampson James has been admitted back to IU and will join the football program as a walk-on.
Originally a four-star recruit out of Avon High School, James flipped commitment from Ohio State to Indiana. James then played a role in the Indiana backfield during the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the Hoosiers, but entered the transfer portal after the two seasons.
James then committed to in-state rival Purdue in August of 2021, but did log any action in the 2021 season after a failing to earn a waiver to play. Although slated to make waves in the Boilermaker backfield ahead of the 2022 season, James missed multiple practices due to personal matters, per Boiler Upload.
Re-entering the portal in July of 2022, James has finally found a home back where he started at Indiana.
As a walk-on, James' re-addition doesn't make an impact on the Hoosiers scholarship situation but adds veteran depth and familiarity to the Hoosier backfield. A group that already features Jaylin Lucas, Josh Henderson and Wake Forest transfer Christian Turner amongst a host of other returners, James' challenge for playing time is cut out for him.
This story will be updated with more information as it's made available.
