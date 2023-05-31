News More News
JUST IN: Kel'el Ware selected to attend Team USA U19 training camp

Indiana's Kel'el Ware, a rising sophomore transfer from Oregon, was selected as one of 35 players to participate in Team USA's U19 Men's National Team Training Camp at the Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The training camp begins June 11, and the final roster will be announced before Team USA travels to the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup Championship, which starts June 24.

As a freshman at Oregon, Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games for the Ducks, averaging 15.8 minutes per game. Ware mostly struggled in his first college season, he had a coach's decision DNP played nine total minutes over a three-game stretch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25 -- but he did record 1.3 blocks per game.

In 2022, ware represented Team USA in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. Over six games he averaged 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He shot an impressive 67.2 percent from the field in about 19.5 minutes per game.

In the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit game, Ware came off the bench and scored 11 points, making 4-of-5 shots with five rebounds.

Coaches for the team are Jonas Hayes (Georgia State University), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), TJ Otzelberger (Iowa State ) and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry.

{{ article.author_name }}