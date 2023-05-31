Indiana's Kel'el Ware, a rising sophomore transfer from Oregon, was selected as one of 35 players to participate in Team USA's U19 Men's National Team Training Camp at the Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The training camp begins June 11, and the final roster will be announced before Team USA travels to the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup Championship, which starts June 24.

As a freshman at Oregon, Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games for the Ducks, averaging 15.8 minutes per game. Ware mostly struggled in his first college season, he had a coach's decision DNP played nine total minutes over a three-game stretch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25 -- but he did record 1.3 blocks per game.