The Hoosiers' trip begins in Athens and makes states in the Gulf of Corinth. Indiana is staying in Olympia for a full day, where players and staff members will tour the ancient Olympic Gymnasium and Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- For the first time in six years, Indiana women's basketball is going on a foreign tour. Teri Moren's program is going to Greece from August 1-10.

While on the trip to Europe, the Hoosiers are going to play two games, the first in Athens and the second in Patras.

The Hoosiers return four players from last season's Big Ten Championship squad that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being upset by Miami in the Round of 32. Mackenzie Holmes, a first-team All-American, returns after averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a year ago as a senior. To-be seniors Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish also return to Indiana next season.

Indiana University's Women's Excellence Initiative is making the trip possible by raising private support dollars. The Women's Excellence Initiative helps improve the student-athlete experience for members of all 13 women's varsity sports on IU's campus.

This is the first abroad trip Indiana women's basketball has taken since 2017 when Moren's program went to Italy.