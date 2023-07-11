The Indiana women's basketball team is competing in the 2023 Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 23-25 at Suncoast Union Arena, the team announced on Tuesday.

Indiana is scheduled to play Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) in the Island Division. FOX has the broadcast rights for the game against the Volunteers, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. On Nov. 25, the Hoosiers will play Princeton at 11 a.m. ET.