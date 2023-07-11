Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.
The Indiana women's basketball team is competing in the 2023 Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 23-25 at Suncoast Union Arena, the team announced on Tuesday.
Indiana is scheduled to play Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) in the Island Division. FOX has the broadcast rights for the game against the Volunteers, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. On Nov. 25, the Hoosiers will play Princeton at 11 a.m. ET.
Indiana and Tennessee have previously met three times with the Volunteers hold a 2-1 advantage all time. Last season, Indiana beat the Vols in Knoxville 79-67. Indiana and Princeton most recently played in 2022 with the Hoosiers earning a 56-55 win to tie the all-time series at one win each.
Indiana is coming off a Big Ten Championship and No. 1 seed in the 2022-23 season under head coach Teri Moren. The Hoosiers finished 28-4 last season and 16-2 in the conference. All-American Mackenzie Holmes and SydneyParrish both return to Indiana's roster this upcoming season.
