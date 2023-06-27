News More News
JUST IN: Indiana announces full nonconference basketball schedule

Indiana basketball announced their official nonconference schedule on Tuesday morning, highlighted by games vs. Auburn on Dec. 9 in Atlanta, Kansas on Dec. 16 and the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20 where the Hoosiers will play two of Louisville, Texas and UConn.

“I think our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the toughness of the Big Ten,” said IU head coach Mike Woodson in a statement. “I am thrilled with the chance to return to Madison Square Garden and Atlanta for three great games against high-major opponents."

Indiana is playing Harvard on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It is the 49th straight season that Indiana is playing a game in Indianapolis.

“Playing in Indianapolis is always a priority for us, and we are excited for the matchup with a well-coached Harvard squad," Woodson said. "I know our fans cannot wait to see Kansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It should be a great battle between two of the most historically significant programs in the country.”

The Hoosiers open the season officially on Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast at Assembly Hall. The final nonconference game on Indiana's schedule is against Kennesaw State on Nov. 29.

Kansas comes to Indiana as part of a return game in a home-and-home series that the Jayhawks won 82-62 last season in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Big Ten schedule and start times will be announced at a later date.

Indiana Basketball's 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule

October 30: U Indy (exhibition)

November 3: Marian (exhibition)

November 7: Florida Gulf Coast

November 12: Army

November 16: Wright State

November 19-20: Empire Classic (two of Louisville, Texas and UConn)

November 26: Harvard (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)

December 9: Auburn (Holiday Hoopsgiviing State Farm Arena)

December 16: Kansas

December 19: Morehead State

December 21: North Alabama

December 29: Kennesaw State

