“I think our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the toughness of the Big Ten,” said IU head coach Mike Woodson in a statement. “I am thrilled with the chance to return to Madison Square Garden and Atlanta for three great games against high-major opponents."

Indiana basketball announced their official nonconference schedule on Tuesday morning, highlighted by games vs. Auburn on Dec. 9 in Atlanta, Kansas on Dec. 16 and the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20 where the Hoosiers will play two of Louisville, Texas and UConn.

Indiana is playing Harvard on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It is the 49th straight season that Indiana is playing a game in Indianapolis.

“Playing in Indianapolis is always a priority for us, and we are excited for the matchup with a well-coached Harvard squad," Woodson said. "I know our fans cannot wait to see Kansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It should be a great battle between two of the most historically significant programs in the country.”

The Hoosiers open the season officially on Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast at Assembly Hall. The final nonconference game on Indiana's schedule is against Kennesaw State on Nov. 29.

Kansas comes to Indiana as part of a return game in a home-and-home series that the Jayhawks won 82-62 last season in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Big Ten schedule and start times will be announced at a later date.