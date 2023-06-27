JUST IN: Indiana announces full nonconference basketball schedule
Indiana basketball announced their official nonconference schedule on Tuesday morning, highlighted by games vs. Auburn on Dec. 9 in Atlanta, Kansas on Dec. 16 and the Empire Classic from Nov. 19-20 where the Hoosiers will play two of Louisville, Texas and UConn.
“I think our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the toughness of the Big Ten,” said IU head coach Mike Woodson in a statement. “I am thrilled with the chance to return to Madison Square Garden and Atlanta for three great games against high-major opponents."
Indiana is playing Harvard on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It is the 49th straight season that Indiana is playing a game in Indianapolis.
“Playing in Indianapolis is always a priority for us, and we are excited for the matchup with a well-coached Harvard squad," Woodson said. "I know our fans cannot wait to see Kansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It should be a great battle between two of the most historically significant programs in the country.”
The Hoosiers open the season officially on Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast at Assembly Hall. The final nonconference game on Indiana's schedule is against Kennesaw State on Nov. 29.
Kansas comes to Indiana as part of a return game in a home-and-home series that the Jayhawks won 82-62 last season in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Big Ten schedule and start times will be announced at a later date.
Indiana Basketball's 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule
October 30: U Indy (exhibition)
November 3: Marian (exhibition)
November 7: Florida Gulf Coast
November 12: Army
November 16: Wright State
November 19-20: Empire Classic (two of Louisville, Texas and UConn)
November 26: Harvard (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)
December 9: Auburn (Holiday Hoopsgiviing State Farm Arena)
December 16: Kansas
December 19: Morehead State
December 21: North Alabama
December 29: Kennesaw State
