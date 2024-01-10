BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of Indiana's top running backs over the past couple of seasons is aiming to fulfill professional aspirations.

Josh Henderson, the one-time North Carolina transfer and feature back in the Hoosier backfield over the final two seasons of the Tom Allen era, announced he would be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft this spring.

Standing 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, Henderson appeared in 20 games with Indiana and 43 for his five-year career. On 171 attempts with the Hoosiers, he rushed for 735 yards and six touchdowns, as well as hauling in 34 receptions for 399 yards and five additional scores through the air.

When IU released an initial spring roster earlier this week as classes began in Bloomington, Henderson was a notable omission from a running back grouping that brought in many potential different options to feature in the IU backfield this upcoming fall. Now, it's clear as to why.

"...[T]hank you Hoosier Nation," Henderson wrote in a statement, released to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. "You blessed me with two years of calling Bloomington home and for that I am grateful."