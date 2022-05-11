Jordan Hulls ready for next chapter of career: “It’s time"

“There are only a few things in this world that would make me retire from basketball early and coming back to be on Indiana’s staff is one of them," said Hulls

The Indiana great was able to take time and join Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Jim Coyle to discuss his new role on the staff and the decision process going into it plus the excitement of this new opportunity.

Hulls, who has been playing professionally overseas for the past nine years, played for Indiana from 2009-13 where in his senior season, he and his teammates won the 2013 outright Big Ten outright championship, it's first in 20 years.

On Monday it was announced that former Indiana guard Jordan Hulls would be returning to the program to become the new Team and Recruiting Coordinator, a role that was originally held by Brian Walsh before he was promoted to assistant coach.

The Indiana basketball program has been going through quite a bit of changes since Mike Woodson took over about a year ago, which includes changes to the player personnel and staff in general.

When it was announced that Brian Walsh would be promoted to assistant coach on Woodson's staff earlier this year, there was an obvious void that needed to be filled when it came to the role of Team and Recruiting Coordinator and after a few small rumblings that were going on the past few weeks, it was confirmed that Jordan Hulls would be taking over that position.

“For me, it’s an awesome opportunity and even before all this stuff was happening the last couple of weeks, you can definitely see a trend in how the program was going and for me and my family to be a part of that and be part of a great staff it’s something that I have always dreamt of doing coming back home and doing that,” said Hulls.

“I’m going to come in and do whatever I need to do to help the program and I’m really excited to learn from Coach Woodson and the rest of the staff.

“Just learning. It’s completely different than it is playing on the court than it is being behind the scenes.”

“I was super thrilled to even have the chance to get this job.”

With the excitement that Hulls has coming home to Bloomington and joining the Indiana staff, this choice was not one that was easy to make as there were a lot of factors that played into this life changing decision, including retiring from the game that he was playing high level at.

“It’s very difficult just cause, all the former players can attest to this too, you never know when it’s going to happen and you feel like you can play forever and that’s definitely not the case and I definitely was planning on playing for another couple years before this opportunity came up and after long talks and praying and going through the pros and cons…I’d be silly to not even consider or pass it up," Hulls said.

It was a decision that not only would effect his playing career, but also his family's life as well.

“It’s time," said Hulls. "My kids are five years old, three, one and a half…my parents aren’t getting any younger… my in-laws aren’t getting any younger, they are missing their cousins, all sorts of things go into to play when you just talk about the family aspect of it.”

“But basketball wise too, this is all I have done. It’s all my kids have seen their papa do is play basketball but now they are going to see what papa grew up doing himself going to IU basketball games, being an IU fan, and for me to be on staff, they get to see me grow in a different way and that’s really special.”

As far as the specifics of what the role will consist of, there is a lot of speculation of what Hulls can or can't do. However, Hulls himself does not even have a firm grasp of what he will be doing daily.

“I am waiting to be told," said Hulls. "I don’t want to say what I can and can’t do. Whatever I can do I will do to the best of my ability. I’m excited to be around the guys.”

What we do know for certain is that Hulls will be responsible for building relationships with recruits and providing more mentorship to the current players on Indiana's roster.

“One of things playing over here for 9 years, I get new rookies coming in every year so for me I think I can really tailor that to what I am going to be doing with new recruits or the guys that are already on campus," said Hulls. "Current players I can relate to them just because I’m still playing so I can kind of relate to them on that level.”

“It’s really exciting bringing in these new guys with the pieces we already have," said Hulls. Coach Woodson and his staff have done an amazing job of just coordinating all of that. I’m excited to get on campus and see all these guys in person.“

“To me, its about building those relationships with the parent or with the kid and I have had to do that in the past so I think it will translate well into this.”

As we have seen with Brian Walsh's situation, the Team and Recruiting Coordinator role can be something that could transition into a coaching position at some point.

“It’s crossed my mind but for me honestly, I think coaching is something I have always been passionate about," said Hulls. "To what extent? I’ve never really said ok this is exactly what I want to do."

“When it comes to coaching, I know that I have a lot to learn in that regard. It’s way different being on the court than it is being on the sidelines.”

“Right now I am just focused on being the best guy on this staff who can do my job. I am going to do my job to the best of my ability.”

If Hulls' new role does give him the ability to get on the floor and provide coaching in some way, he would be all for giving his expertise in certain areas, especially when it comes to shooting which would surely make Indiana fans very happy to hear about.

“I’m all about building relationships and I think that’s going to be really important and I’m looking forward to the coaching aspect as well, if that is the case," said Hulls.

“Most recently, I think being able to teach whether it’s shooting mechanics or just read pick-and-rolls, whatever it is. Once I get back to campus and understand what we as a staff are trying to do, I am more than excited to pitch in whatever I can and when it comes to shooting, I think that is something that I am good at teaching.”

As a ball-dominant type of guard, Hulls already has that natural feel of coaching.

“As a point guard you already kind of naturally have that role wanting to coach on the floor and those kinds of things but to actually not be on the floor but being on the sideline and fully taking it all in, I’m really excited about that.”

“I think just through playing the game for so long, and the coaching staff has played the game a lot as well, I’m not the only person who will be able to do that.”

Right now along with all that is happening with Hulls and his family, they are still in Germany where Hulls is gearing up to compete in the post season in German BBL League. However, Hulls is still finding time to maintain his excitement about coming home and joining the Indiana staff.

“This is where everything started for me, said Hulls. "It’s all I have ever known.”

“For us to have this opportunity to start a new chapter of our lives, it’s pretty remarkable. I’m really eager to get back and to learn what I need in order to help the program the best I can.”