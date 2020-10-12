Another former Indiana Hoosier has signed to play the 2020-21 season overseas.

Announced on Monday, Jordan Hulls signed with MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg for the upcoming season. Hulls, who played in Germany the last five seasons, will be in his first season for Ludwigsburg. Ludwigsburg is currently in the Basketball Bundesliga, the first tier league in Germany.

The former Hoosier is coming off one of his best stints as a pro, averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the Europe Cup, leading s.Oliver Wurzburg to a runner-up finish. Hulls fell just short of the 50-40-90 club, finishing with percentages of 52.5 from the field, 49.0 from three, and 84.0 from the free-throw line. He also won MVP honors in the event for his performance.