Jordan Hulls inks new contract in Germany for 2020-21 season
Another former Indiana Hoosier has signed to play the 2020-21 season overseas.
Announced on Monday, Jordan Hulls signed with MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg for the upcoming season. Hulls, who played in Germany the last five seasons, will be in his first season for Ludwigsburg. Ludwigsburg is currently in the Basketball Bundesliga, the first tier league in Germany.
The former Hoosier is coming off one of his best stints as a pro, averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the Europe Cup, leading s.Oliver Wurzburg to a runner-up finish. Hulls fell just short of the 50-40-90 club, finishing with percentages of 52.5 from the field, 49.0 from three, and 84.0 from the free-throw line. He also won MVP honors in the event for his performance.
Ludwigsburg has finished in the top-3 of the Bundesliga on three different occasions, including a second place finish last season. They have also advanced to the Round of 16 in the German Cup each of the last two years.
Hulls played in 135 games (121 starts) for Indiana from 2009-13 and averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 assists and shot 44.2 percent from three for his career.
The 2009 Indiana Mr. Basketball winner has spent his entire professional career overseas playing for five teams and has won two championships in his time in Europe. He has a career average of 11.9 points on 47 percent shooting from three and 3.2 assists per game.
