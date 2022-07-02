Jordan Hulls ‘couldn’t pass up’ homecoming back in Bloomington

Hulls is a familiar face for many Hoosier fans. Hulls played for Indiana from 2009-2013 and was also Indiana Mr. Basketball back in 2009. Born and raised in Bloomington, Indiana, Hulls has been part of the community for quite some time. He took part in two trips to the sweet sixteen and now aims to bring back more success to Indiana in his new role.

Former Indiana guard Jordan Hulls recently joined the media and talked about his return to Indiana. Hulls was hired to be the team and recruiting coordinator back in early June and is the newest addition to Mike Woodson’s renovated coaching staff. Hulls wrapped up a nine-year professional career in Europe, but now looks toward his alma mater.

Hulls was still playing for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, a professional basketball club in Germany when he got the call from Indiana and was asked if he would be interested in a possible return. After back and forth talks between his family, Hulls finished out the season in Germany and decided it was time to come back to Bloomington.

“I fully planned on playing for another two or three years…For me, it was something that if I was going to give it up, it would have to be for a situation to come back home, that is really the only way that I'd ever do that… For me, this was something I couldn't pass up,” Hulls said.

The conversations with Mike Woodson and the rest of the coaching staff is also another factor of why Hulls decided to come back. With the current climate of the recruiting and high school basketball world Hulls is excited to learn from the new Indiana coaching staff.

“Ever since I stepped foot on campus, not just coach Woodson, but everyone on staff has been super welcoming. They are helping me get on my feet and try and figure everything out… Coach Woodson has been doing this a very long time at a very high level so for me to learn from someone like that and the rest of the coaching staff was a huge thing for me that made me want to come back.” Hulls said.

Hulls was a prominent face for Indiana basketball during his playing days but now looks to help his team with his new tasks but looks to do it in the same way that he did years ago.

“This is a great phase for me and my family this next stage of life that we are excited about. I'm going to attack it just like I did when I went on the court; do the best that I can, the hardest as I can, things tend to work out that way.”

You can watch the full press conference below.

