Jordan Geronimo steps up in Trayce Jackson-Davis' absence

It was with 7:36 remaining in the second half, Trayce Jackson-Davis left the game after suffering a brutal fall resulting from being fouled. You wouldn't have been able to blame Indiana fans that may have thought the Hoosiers were going to collapse without him on the floor.

Somebody needed to step up, and Jordan Geronimo specifically made a considerable impact. The Hoosiers prevailed in his absence, sealing a 78-71 win.