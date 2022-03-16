Jordan Geronimo's career night pushes Indiana past Wyoming in First-Four

In Indiana's 66-58 win over Wyoming in the First-Four of the NCAA Tournament, only three Hoosier players scored in double figurers with starters Trayce Jackson-Davis with 29 points and Xavier Johnson with 10 points. The third double-digit scorer, however, came off the bench with Jordan Geronimo dropping a career-high 15 points.

And speaking of Geronimo, what a game the second year forward had tonight. When Indiana needed a spark, Geronimo was there.

"He's a freak, that's what we call him, freak of nature," said Jackson-Davis. "Sometimes even in the huddle he'll do something and I'll look at him and say you're a freak. Because some of the things he does is just out of this world."

"He's blessed with God-given athleticism and talent. And you get to see it on display, and I think that's really cool."